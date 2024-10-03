Students of Atal Schools explore secrets of space

Lucknow The children of Uttar Pradesh, who once longed for quality education in the state, are now exploring the secrets of space. During this educational tour, ISRO (SAC) director Nilesh Desai shared insights with the students about the mysteries of space and India’s remarkable space achievements. (Pic for representation)

The students of Atal Residential Schools went on an educational tour of ISRO’s Space Application Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad, where they participated in informative workshops on space science, led by ISRO scientists, a government press release said .

This initiative by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to foster the technical, skill-based and holistic development of the Atal Residential School students. Through the ‘Utkrisht Atal’ programme, advanced activities such as space science, machine creation and drone technology were organized across 18 Atal Residential Schools in Uttar Pradesh.

During the 15-day special programme, students not only learned about the mysteries of space and India’s space achievements from subject experts, but also showcased their creativity by building innovative models like automatic lights, smart blind sticks, smart dustbins and full rover drones.

As part of this programme, one student from each school, who excelled in space art and best product development competitions, was awarded the title of “Vigyan Ratna.” All the winning students were then taken on a tour of ISRO (SAC) in Ahmedabad, where they had the opportunity to attend insightful workshops on space science and ISRO, conducted by ISRO scientists.

During this educational tour, ISRO (SAC) director Nilesh Desai shared insights with the students about the mysteries of space and India’s remarkable space achievements. Throughout the visit, the director and other scientists posed several questions to the students.

For example, they asked, “What is the main difference between Chandrayaan 2 and Chandrayaan 3?” Shweta Satte, a student from Atal Residential School in Varanasi, answered correctly, explaining that Chandrayaan 2 had an orbiter, while Chandrayaan 3 did not.

Another question was about the significance of July 20, 1969, and Sachin Kumar from Atal Residential School, Moradabad, answered that it was the day astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon.

Director Desai introduced the students to the fundamental principles of space exploration, discussing the history of astronomy and contemporary space missions. This workshop sparked creativity and fostered a scientific mindset among the students.

The programme not only enhanced their interest in space science, but also gave them a sense of pride in India’s space achievements.

Children from construction worker families and those who lost parents during the pandemic are benefiting from high-quality, residential, free education through this initiative. In addition to academics, these students are being trained in technical fields like machine learning, robotics, and space science.