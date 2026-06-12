SUV runs over villagers aiding crash victim in Gonda, five killed

Five people were killed and four others injured after an SUV ploughed through a group of villagers helping an accident victim on the Gonda-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, late on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Among the five dead was the injured man from the first accident, two brothers and an uncle-nephew pair who were assisting the injured man. The earlier road accident had taken place near Narayanpur Mod in the Karnailganj Kotwali area, about 35 km from the district headquarters.

According to police, the incident unfolded after Sanjay Tiwari, 33, a clerk posted at Karnailganj tehsil and a resident of Tarhata village, was allegedly hit from behind by a dumper while returning home on his motorcycle.

As villagers were carrying the injured Tiwari across the road to arrange medical treatment, a Delhi-registered SUV travelling towards Lucknow allegedly lost control and rammed into the group at high speed.

Eyewitnesses said that the impact flung several victims into the air and dragged others across the road. The SUV jumped the divider before coming to a stop on the opposite carriageway.

All nine people at the scene sustained injuries and were rushed to the Karnailganj Community Health Centre. Doctors declared Hasan Mohammad, 40, his brother Imtiyaz Ali, 27, Gulshan, 25 and Sanjay Tiwari dead on arrival. Gulshan’s 10-year-old nephew, Anshuman, who was critically injured, was referred to Gonda Medical College and later shifted to Lucknow, but succumbed to his injuries in transit. Another critically injured victim, Altaf, 32, remains under treatment. Three others — Vinay alias Sunny Singh, 26, Tabrez, 20, and Parvez, 18 — were discharged after receiving primary medical care.

Enraged villagers allegedly caught the SUV driver, identified as Abid, and the vehicle owner, Shoaib, assaulted them and later handed them over to the police. Both have been detained for questioning.

Karnailganj MLA Ajay Kumar Singh visited the injured and met the families of the deceased, while district authorities monitored treatment and relief measures through the night.

District magistrate Priyanka Niranjan, who visited Gonda Medical College, said authorities had launched a detailed inquiry into the incident.