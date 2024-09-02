Thieves decamp with sanitaryware from MLA’s Butler Palace house in Lucknow

In an incident that a sanitaryware brand may well build an advertisement campaign upon, thieves entered the Butler Palace house of an MLA in the city and decamped with sanitaryware, including a wash basin. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Hazratganj police have police registered an FIR on the complaint given by Apna Dal (S) MLA Vinay Verma from Shohratgarh in Siddharth Nagar district, who even raised questions on the working of the police saying, “If thefts are taking place at the residence of an MLA living in such a posh colony, then what security arrangements are being made?” Police said that a case had been registered on August 31 under multiple sections and started investigating with CCTVs being scanned.

The MLA in his police complaint said that he had to come to Lucknow on August 31 to his government residence, B-1 block of Butler Palace, allotted to him, which remains vacant. “I sent one of my men, Anurag Mishra, to clean the house. When Anurag reached there, he came to know about the theft. The thieves had entered from the back door of the courtyard and decamped with taps in the bathroom and a wash basin. Apart from this, many plumbing items kept for repairs have also been stolen,” he said, adding that the incident was reported to the police control room, after which, policemen from the Dalibagh police outpost reached and investigated the spot.

The MLA further said that the state property department has not yet completed the work at the residence as the repair work is still going on due to which he does not live here with his family.