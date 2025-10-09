This Deepotsav, ‘Vanar Sena’ of 100 kids to accompany Ram Rath

With Deepotsav around the corner, tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh inspected the preparations for the grand celebration in Ayodhya on Tuesday. The festival is expected to surpass many expectations, with a stronger emphasis on safety, aesthetics, and visitor experience. (File)

The review meeting was attended by principal secretary Amrit Abhijat, DG Tourism Rajesh Kumar, and mayor Girishpati Tripathi, along with representatives from the Tourism Department and Ayodhya administration.

A major highlight of this year’s Deepotsav will be the inclusion of ‘Vanar Sena’—a group of 100 children dressed as Hanuman’s army—who will accompany the Ram Rath (chariot of Lord Ram).

During his visit, the minister reviewed multiple aspects of the preparations, including venue management, lighting, cultural programming, and crowd control. He emphasised that every visitor should enjoy a seamless and safe experience, instructing officials to ensure robust arrangements for women’s safety, sanitation, drinking water, signage, and help desks.

To improve crowd monitoring, the event will feature AI-enabled surveillance cameras. The path from the helipad to the Ram Rath will be adorned with traditional drums, floral showers, colours, and Ramayana-themed installations. As many as 35 LED screens will broadcast the event live, with instructions issued for uninterrupted technical support.

In coordination with temple trusts, major temples and ghats will be illuminated and decorated. Singh also reviewed plans for 3D holographic laser shows, musical drone displays using 1,100 Make in India drones, and eco-friendly fireworks. The Dharma Path and ghats will be themed around Ramayana to create an immersive divine experience.

Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Deepotsav 2025 aims to set new global benchmarks. Over 26 lakh diyas will be lit across 56 ghats along the Saryu River, targeting another Guinness World Record.