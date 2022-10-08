Three kids among four injured in wall collapse, one serious

Three children and a 22-year-old man were injured when a wall of an under-construction house collapsed on them, at a residential colony in the city’s Aashiana area on Saturday.

Locals rushed to their help and pulled the four out of the debris. The police then admitted them to Lok Bandhu Hospital, which referred the three minors to King George’s Medical University. Among the three, the condition of a 10-year-old boy is said to be serious, the police said.

“The wall of an under-construction house at an Aashiana colony collapsed. Four people were buried under the debris. They were rescued and admitted to Lok Bandhu Hospital,” said Prachi Singh, deputy commission of police (East).

Meanwhile, the locals demanded action against the builder accusing him of using poor construction materials.