Transport dept orders crackdown on vehicles without HSRP

LUCKNOW: The transport department has directed all regional transport officers in the state to ensure effective enforcement against vehicles without a high-security registration plate (HSRP). For representation only (Sourced)

In his orders issued on Tuesday, transport commissioner CB Singh instructed all RTOs to form special teams for this purpose. He said that prompt and effective action against vehicles endangering road safety was not possible until all vehicles were affixed with an HSRP.

“An increasing number of fatalities in road accidents in the state is a matter of extreme concern. To reduce road accidents, it is necessary that effective enforcement be carried out against all offenses such as overloading, over speeding, helmet, seatbelt, mobile phone use, wrong-side driving, and drink driving,” he said.

“It is noteworthy that action is being taken against violators through e-challan and ANPR cameras as per the directions of MoRTH and MHA. This action can be effective only when all vehicles registered before 01.04.2019 have proper High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) fitted,” he added.

“In the case of vehicles not having HSRP or having fake HSRP, effective action is not being taken against them through electronic enforcement devices/automated systems for traffic and transport violations, which is affecting important work related to road safety,” Singh said in the order quoting several orders issued in the past.

BOX

Only 26% of vehicles registered

before April 1’19 have HSRP

LUCKNOW: According to the transport commissioner, there were a total of 3 crore vehicles (both personal and commercial) registered in Uttar Pradesh prior to April 1, 2019. All these vehicles were supposed to be fitted with an HSRP by February 2023, while all vehicles manufactured after April 1, 2019, come with a pre-fitted HSRP.

So far, only 80 lakh vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, have been fitted with an HSRP, which is just a little more than 26% of the total vehicles,” he said. “The percentage of commercial vehicles is slightly better at 35%,” he added.