Transport Nagar collapse victims charged for medicines, tests despite free treatment promise

LUCKNOW: Flouting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s order to provide free treatment to those injured in the Transport Nagar building collapse, reports have emerged of patients being charged for expensive tests and medicines. A copy of a medicine bill. (Sourced)

Victims claimed that while the hospital had waived the treatment charges, they were still forced to pay for costly tests and medications prescribed by doctors at the KGMU Trauma Centre.

They said that many of the prescribed medicines were unavailable at the hospital’s pharmacy, compelling them to purchase them from outside pharmacies.

Aditya Kumar, one of the victims, revealed that his family had spent thousands of rupees on tests and medications despite the government’s assurance that all treatment expenses would be covered.

“I was referred to the KGMU Trauma Centre from Lok Bandhu Hospital, where I wasn’t charged a single penny, however, I still had to pay for two CT scans and purchase medicines from outside after being shifted to the KGMU Trauma Centre,” he said.

Another victim, Anoop Kumar Maurya, stated that his family had spent nearly ₹30,000 on medicines that were not available at the hospital. “We haven’t been charged for admission or consultation, but we are forced to buy medicines from stores outside the hospital.”

Several other victims shared similar experiences of having to purchase essential medicines from outside pharmacies.

KGMU vice-chancellor Prof. Soniya Nityanand said that the victims of the building collapse were provided free treatment from the outset, adding that no fees were charged, as the university administration had issued clear orders to that effect. If any attendant had mistakenly deposited fees, it would be reimbursed.

Meanwhile, chief medical officer Manoj Agarwal confirmed that the victims’ treatment was meant to be free but declined to comment on the situation at KGMU.