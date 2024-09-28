Two cops booked after youth dies in Moradabad village

MEERUT Angry villagers attacked the police after a tractor overturned and a youth Lokesh Saini who was trapped under it died in Taraf Dalpat village under Thakurdwara police station of Moradabad on Friday morning. A case under sections 103(a) and 353(a) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against accused constables Anees and Naresh and a few other unknown people . (Pic for representation)

The villagers accused two police constables Anees and Naresh of demanding bribe from Lokesh and chasing him. They said he drove his tractor in a hurry to evade the cops but lost control over the vehicle and the tractor-trolly overturned. Lokesh got trapped under it and died.

SSP of Moradabad Satpal said, "Investigation is underway and the allegations of the family members of Lokesh will also be probed."

SSP of Moradabad Satpal said, “Investigation is underway and the allegations of the family members of Lokesh will also be probed.”

He said that the situation was now under control and additional force had been deployed in the area to maintain peace.

Lokesh, 27, had gone with his tractor-trolley to fill his plot by digging soil from a nearby field. The family members alleged that the two police constables demanded bribe and when he refused, they chased his tractor.

The angry villagers and family members blocked the Thakurdwara-Jaspur road and attacked the police. They beat cops using wooden staffs and also pelted them with stones. A few cops sustained injuries and one of them was said to have been admitted to hospital.

Later, senior police officials reached the spot alongwith force. The villagers agreed to lift the jam only after officials assured them to register a case against the accused cops.