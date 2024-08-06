U.P. bypolls: With prestige at stake, BJP’s top brass take command

LUCKNOW: The BJP appears to have pulled out all the stops in a determined bid to secure victory in the upcoming assembly bypolls for 10 Uttar Pradesh seats, with chief minister Yogi Adityanath personally taking command of two constituencies, including Milkipur in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath along with deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak before the Monsoon session. (HT file)

Katehari in Ambedkar Nagar is the other seat he took responsibility for during the core committee meeting he chaired at his residence on Monday evening.

The move underscores the high stakes for the party, following their dismal showing in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, as Yogi Adityanath places his own prestige on the line. He already hit the ground in Ayodhya only a day after taking on the responsibility.

Winning the Milkipur seat is of utmost importance for the party after it lost the prestigious Ayodhya Parliamentary seat, the epicenter of the Ram Temple movement, to the Samajwadi Party (SP).

In addition to the CM’s direct involvement, the party has strategically deployed its top brass to ensure a strong performance across the 10 constituencies. Both deputy chief ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, have been assigned two constituencies each. Maurya has been assigned Phoopur and Majhanwa, while Pathak will take command of Sisamau and Karhal.

Similarly, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary has been tasked with overseeing Meerapur and Kundarki, while general secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh will manage Khair and Ghaziabad.

The involvement of top brass from both the government and the organisation is also seen as the party’s conscious bid to present a united front and demonstrate that there are no differences among the top leaders, who are all committed to winning the bypolls.

According to Shashi Kant Pandey, a political scientist, the BJP’s focus on the bypolls is significant. Pandey said that the BJP was fighting a crucial battle of perception after its humiliating showing in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Winning or losing the assembly bypolls will not affect the stability of the government in the state, but it will certainly shape perceptions about the party. Hence, the party is determined to win this battle of perception at any cost, with an eye on the 2027 assembly polls,” he said, adding, “The direct involvement of the top five leaders, including the CM, is a key part of this strategy aimed at securing as many seats in the bypolls as possible.”

The BJP’s robust organisational efforts reflect its commitment to consolidating its position in the state before 2027, amid an increasingly competitive political atmosphere following the recent LS polls.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP), backed by the Congress, is making strategic moves daily to further consolidate its own position after its unprecedented performance in the LS elections. The party is reaching out to various castes and sections beyond the PDA. The bypoll contests will be keenly watched.