U.P. cabinet okays industry status to IT and IT enabled services

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to give industry status to Information Technology and IT Enabled Services (ITES) to provide incentives to the IT and ITES units in the state. The state cabinet also approved the proposal to set up solar parks along both sides of the Bundelkhand Expressway. UP CM Yogi Adityanath presided over the state cabinet meeting. (HT file)

Briefing media persons, finance minister Suresh Khanna said the IT and ITES units would get subsidy in getting land and exemption in stamps duty. He said power connection to 150 KW units would be given on industry rates and the commercial units would be charged ₹1.50 per unit.

He said the operation cost of the units would thus come down by 20 percent. He said 1500-hectare land was available for development of solar parks. Khanna said the state government has set a target of having solar power units to generate 22000 MW power by 2026-2027.

As per him, around 450 MW solar power would be generated at the solar parks along the Bundelkhand Expressway. He said the land for setting up the solar parks would be given on lease for 25 years on a token sum and the scheme is likely to generate 100 jobs.

Nod to scheme for cinema halls

The state cabinet approved a scheme to encourage reconstruct/remodel the closed cinema halls and open multiplexes in the districts that already do not have one. The scheme also provides to encourage setting up single screen new cinema halls or upgrading the existing ones.

The schemes provides that 100% of the SGST collected for the first 3 years and 75% of the SGST collected for the next 2 years for building a commercial complex and modern cinema by demolishing a closed or operating cinema within 5 years from the date of issuance of the scheme would be reimbursed.

The second category provides for reimbursement of 75% of the SGST collected for the first 3 years and 50% of the SGST collected for the next 2 years for re-operating a closed or operational cinema building by making changes in its internal structure within 5 years from the date of issuance of the scheme or for increasing the number of screens.

In another category, 50% of the SGST collected for the first 3 years for re-opening a closed single-screen cinema hall by obtaining a licence from the DM by March 31, 2025 without making any changes in its internal structure.

For constructing a single-screen cinema hall with a minimum seating capacity of 75, with or without commercial activities, 100% of the SGST collected for the first 3 years and 50% of the SGST collected for the next 2 years would be reimbursed. In districts where no multiplex is built/operated, 100% of the SGST collected for 5 years for opening a multiplex.

In districts where multiplex is built/operated, 100% of the SGST collected for the first 3 years and 50% of the SGST collected for the next 2 years for construction of a new multiplex would be reimbursed.

For upgradation of the cinema halls/multiplexes, an amount equivalent to the SGST collected will be admissible up to the limit of 50% of the actual amount invested.