U.P. Cong authorises Sonia for election to all party posts

The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Monday authorised Congress president Sonia Gandhi to take a decision with regard to election to all party posts. A unanimous resolution in this regard was passed at the convention of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates held at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters here.

“Yes, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been authorised to take all decisions,” said Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari who moved the resolution.

Former UPCC president Nirmal Khatri, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, party MLA Virendra Chaudhary, former CLP leader Pradeep Mathur, former minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui and former MP Brajlal Khabri along with other delegates seconded the resolution. Party’s assistant election officer Rameshwar Dudi presided over the convention. The Congress high command had recently asked all the state units to pass such resolutions.