UP farmers learn AI, drone tech through ‘Kisan Pathshala’

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh are being trained in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and drone-based farming through the state government’s “Kisan Pathshala” programme, aimed at linking traditional agriculture with modern, technology-driven practices, officials said on Saturday. Farmers attending a “Kisan Pathshala” in a village in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

For the first time, women agricultural volunteers known as Krishi Sakhis have been assigned key roles alongside farmers, officials from the state agriculture department said. The programme focuses on improving technical knowledge, promoting modern farming practices and creating awareness about government schemes among cultivators, officials from the state agriculture department said.

In Prayagraj district, Kisan Pathshalas are being organised in 575 villages, benefiting a large number of farmers and expanding access to technology-based agricultural solutions, officials said. Deputy director of agriculture in Prayagraj, Pawan Kumar Vishwakarma, said the programme began on December 14.

Officials said technologies such as drones with multispectral sensors help in crop monitoring, soil assessment and identifying water stress or nutrient deficiencies. AI-based precision spraying allows targeted use of fertilisers and pesticides, while early detection of pests and diseases supports timely treatment. Data analysis also assists in yield prediction, irrigation planning and nutrient management.

The state budget has laid stress on strengthening the agriculture sector and increasing farmers’ income. Officials said access to advanced techniques and technology is essential to achieve this goal. The department of agriculture is conducting the sessions under the initiative “The Million Farmers School 8.0.”

He said the initiative translates budget provisions into on-ground training by connecting farmers with modern technology. Participants are given guidance on advanced practices, including the use of drones and AI in agriculture. The sessions also include interactions with trained “Namo Drone Didis”, along with experts and resource persons specialising in AI-based farming applications.

This year, skilled women farmers are attending the sessions as special guests, along with two progressive male farmers who are sharing their experiences. Officials said farmers’ learning will also be assessed through a competition, with top performers receiving seed and pesticide packets.