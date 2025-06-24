UP govt against backwards, Dalits: Akhilesh on Etawah preachers’ ‘tonsuring’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday condemned the alleged tonsuring of two Katha Vachaks (narrator of holy texts) by a group of upper caste men in Etawah district’s Dandarpur village on Sunday night, alleging the ruling party has a mindset against backwards and Dalits. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“The BJP government is undemocratic and heartless. It supports every undemocratic act. If the government were to follow the Constitution and its preamble, then poor people living in villages, people from PDA -- ‘pichchde’ or backward, Dalit and ‘alpsankhyak’ or minorities families would start getting justice. The dominant people are constantly threatening and intimidating the people of the PDA family. They are insulting them,” Yadav alleged at a press conference at SP headquarters in Lucknow.

“The question is, Bhagwat Katha is for everyone, if everyone can listen, why can’t everyone speak? Bhagwat Katha is related to Lord Krishna. If true devotees of Krishna are stopped from narrating Katha...why would anyone tolerate this insult,” the SP chief said.

Referring to the Etawah incident, he alleged: “Some dominant people want to maintain their monopoly over Bhagwat Katha and have turned it into a business.” “If they have so much aversion to the PDA community, dominant people should declare that they will never accept the offerings, donations and charity given by the PDA family.

“If they want to have a monopoly -- their claim from time to time that they have abolished Article 370 -- then bring a law in the country that only they are allowed to be Katha Vachak,” Yadav said. He alleged people were “mentally harassing and humiliating” PDA families, sometimes by “sprinkling Ganga water” on homes and temples and now even shaving heads.

Meanwhile, issuing a clarification on the Etawah incident, UP Police said, “It is to be informed that on 23.06.25 at 08:24 am, the social media team of the headquarters received a tweet through X, in which a video of the incident of cutting the hair of a storyteller was attached. Taking cognizance of the said tweet, police was immediately sent to Etawah district for necessary action.”

“On receiving the information, the additional superintendent of police (rural) and the CO Bharthana immediately went to the spot and it was found that on 21.06.2025, a mass Bhagwat Katha was organised by the villagers in Dandarpur village. The villagers objected to the fact that Katha Vachak Mukut Mani of Etawah had declared himself as Brahmin before organising the Katha whereas he is a Yadav. On this issue, the villagers thrashed Katha Vachak Mukut Mani Yadav and his associate Sant Kumar Yadav, misbehaved with them and cut their hair,” the UP Police said.

“On the basis of the viral video, the local police identified the victim, obtained the complaint from the victim Sant Kumar Yadav and registered a case at Bakewar police station on 23-06-2025 at 15:00 hrs* FIR No. 169/2025 under Section 115(2)/309(2)/351(2)/352 BNSS. On the basis of the viral video, four accused were identified and immediately arrested. Those arrested included Ashish Tiwari, 21, Uttam Awasthi, 19, Pratham Dubey, 24, and Nikki Awasthi, 30, all from Dandarpur village,” the UP Police said in a statement.