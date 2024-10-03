UP govt to bear Dalit student’s IIT education expenses

Lucknow To empower underprivileged students, the Uttar Pradesh government had extended its support to Atul Kumar, a Dalit student from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, who secured admission to IIT Dhanbad, a government spokesperson said. Atul Kumar, the son of Rajendra Kumar, a daily wage labourer from Titoda village in Khatauli tehsil, Muzaffarnagar district, faced a setback in his admission to IIT Dhanbad due to unpaid fees. (Pic for representation)

Through the state’s scholarship scheme, the social welfare department will cover his full tuition fees, in addition to other expenses, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder his educational aspirations during this four-year course.

Atul Kumar, the son of Rajendra Kumar, a daily wage labourer from Titoda village in Khatauli tehsil, Muzaffarnagar district, faced a setback in his admission to IIT Dhanbad due to unpaid fees. Despite achieving excellent results in the IIT-JEE exam and securing a seat in the electronics engineering branch, he was unable to complete the fee payment by the June 24 deadline.

In a bid to resolve the issue, Atul’s family sought the assistance of the Supreme Court after exhausting all other options. Following the court’s intervention, the state government pledged to fully support the student. The chief minister promptly issued instructions to ensure that all possible assistance was provided to Atul.

Social welfare minister Asim Arun reached out to Atul Kumar’s family on phone, assuring them that the state government would provide financial support for the student’s entire educational journey. Additionally, the Yogi government has initiated contact with IIT Dhanbad to facilitate the completion of the admission process.

As part of this initiative, not only will Atul’s initial fees be covered, but the scholarship will also extend to cover all expenses incurred during his four years of study, as per a government spokesperson .