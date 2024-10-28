UP orders spl puja rituals at stray cattle centres on Govardhan Puja

Lucknow: Ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed local authorities to organize special puja rituals in cow shelters housing destitute cattle on the occasion of on Govardhan Puja , alongside a comprehensive action plan for cattle protection during the festival season. The directive emphasizes performing traditional rituals in designated cow shelters, where preparations for Govardhan Puja, including arrangements for clean and accessible spaces, fresh fodder and water are to be ensured. (For representation)

The guidelines, issued by additional chief secretary K Ravindra Naik, spell out detailed arrangements for honouring and protecting cows during Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj by holding rituals in a grand and celebratory manner with invites to local MLAs/MPs/ministers and other people’s representatives.

The directives also mandate authorities to appoint able caretakers one each for all the cow shelters for a week to facilitate execution of activities planned for the occasion.

The government has called for enhanced monitoring of these shelters, especially in urban and high-traffic areas, with additional instructions for sanitation and care to emphasise the significance of cow worship during the festive period.

Director animal husbandry, PN Singh said, “We have sent nodal officers to all the 75 districts to oversee cleanliness and other preparations for performing puja rituals at all the prominent cow protection centres in the state.”

He said officials had also been told to create mass awareness about the use of products made of cow dung and ensure availability of such products in local markets.

Currently, there over around 14 lakh stray cattle conserved in around 7000 cow protection centres across the state.

Singh said the local authorities had been asked to ensure participation of local people and their representatives in the rituals to be performed on the festive days, including Govardhan Puja that is held a day after Diwali.

As per the directives, to prevent accidents and mishaps involving stray cattle, dedicated teams will be deployed near highways and busy roads, with special focus on high-traffic areas during the festival peak.

The directive mandates local authorities to maintain detailed records of all cow shelters and instructs police departments to ensure proper patrolling around these facilities, besides increasing public awareness on proper cattle care.

“Local bodies will also establish control rooms to swiftly respond to emergencies involving stray cattle,” Singh said adding, “This initiative shows the state government’s commitment to cattle welfare, especially during festivals when cows hold central cultural and religious importance.”