UP police officer’s video has tarnished Adityanath govt’s image: SP chief

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that a purported viral video of a senior UP Police officer, who has been deployed in West Bengal assembly elections, has tarnished the image of the Yogi Adityanath government. Akhilesh Yadav said the video has exposed the hollowness of the BJP government’s claims regarding “respect for women” and “naari vandan”. (File Photo)

He said the video has exposed the hollowness of the BJP government’s claims regarding “respect for women” and “naari vandan”.

In a post on X in Hindi, he stated: “The ‘obscene’ video of a senior Uttar Pradesh police officer, who is an observer in the ongoing Bengal elections, which is currently circulating widely in the public domain, has severely tarnished the image of the UP government’s governance and administration.”

Claiming such individuals and officials are not an exception within the BJP’s administration, Yadav said: “Today, every woman associated with the BJP feels ashamed, for they, too, have sisters and daughters in their own homes.”

Yadav further stated that it remains to be seen how swiftly this officer will be suspended or dismissed. “The nature of the action taken against this officer will determine the chief minister’s stance on this issue. A policy of ‘zero tolerance’ must be applied not only against criminals, but also against such officers,” demanded the SP chief.

On the other hand, a Samajwadi Party delegation led by former minister Ram Asre Vishwakarma, Samajwadi Mahila Sabha president Seema Rajbhar, MLA Jaikishan Sahu and Rita Vishwakarma met the family of the girl who was found dead in Ghazipur. On behalf of the party, they provided ₹2 lakh in financial assistance and on behalf of the Vishwakarma community, an additional ₹3 lakh, totalling ₹5 lakh for the family.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav postponed his Ghazipur visit scheduled for April 29 (Wednesday). According to party sources, now Yadav will visit the victim’s family on a later date, which will be announced soon.

Akhilesh visits BJP MLA who got hurt while burning his effigy

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday visited a hospital in Lucknow to enquire about the health of BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal who sustained burn injuries during a protest in Bahraich earlier this week.

Jaiswal was admitted to the hospital after she was injured while setting fire to an effigy of the SP chief during a demonstration. The incident occurred during a protest held in support of the Centre’s ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’.

Yadav posted a picture of his visit on social media and wrote: “We do not wish for the flames of discord to rage within society; rather, we desire a gentle shower of harmony to grace our community. This is precisely what the healthy tradition of our positive politics has taught us.”