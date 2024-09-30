U.P. to have three new medical colleges

Uttar Pradesh will add three new medical colleges in Baghpat, Hathras, and Kasganj districts under viability gap funding (VGF) scheme of the Central government and will run under public private partnership (PPP) model. (Pic for representation only)

This will at least add 300 more MBBS seats to existing 11,200 seats. Proposal for new colleges will go for approval at the state cabinet, according to the officials in the medical education department.

Director general medical education Uttar Pradesh Kinjal Singh said construction of the autonomous state medical college in Amethi is in progress, with 34 percent of the work completed. An application for the approval of 100 seats for the 2025-26 academic year will be submitted once the National Medical Commission (NMC) portal in New Delhi opens.

Construction work of the Kalpanath Rai Institute of Medical Sciences in Mau, being built under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model is also nearing completion. An application for NMC approval will also be made for this institution in the 2025-26 academic session, said Singh.

Uttar Pradesh has doubled the number of medical institutes from 39 in 2017 to 78 today. This expansion has also led to a 108 percent increase in MBBS seats and a remarkable 181 percent rise in PG seats over the same period, said a press statement from the state government.

According to statistics in 2016-2017, Uttar Pradesh had a total of 39 medical colleges—14 government-run and 25 private. Now 78 medical colleges are operational. Of these, 43 are government colleges, and 35 are private.

In 2016-2017, the state had 5,390 MBBS seats, with 1,840 in government institutions and 3,550 in private colleges. By the 2024-25 academic year, the total number of MBBS seats has risen to 11,200, including 5,150 government and 6,050 private seats.

The number of PG seats in 2016-17, was 1,344, comprising 741 government and 603 private seats. As of 2024-25, this number has increased to 3,781, with 1,759 government and 2,022 private seats.