UP to see reduced monsoon activity till July 25: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast a temporary decline in monsoon activity across Uttar Pradesh from July 22 to 25, with rainfall expected to pick up again from July 26. The focus of rainfall is shifting from northern and central districts to southern parts of the state. Children walk on a footpath beside a waterlogged road amid heavy rain, in Prayagraj on Monday. (ANI)

The IMD said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in southern Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, followed by isolated heavy rain on Wednesday. No weather warnings have been issued for July 23 to 25, though light to moderate rainfall is expected at some places during the period.

“An increase in monsoon activity across the state is expected again from July 26,” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

Recent widespread rainfall has reduced Uttar Pradesh’s seasonal rainfall deficit to 18%, bringing it into the IMD’s “normal” category. Since June 1, the state has received 225.3 mm rainfall against the normal 275.1 mm.

East Uttar Pradesh continues to face a 27% rainfall deficit, receiving 221.3 mm against the normal 303.5 mm. West Uttar Pradesh has received 231.2 mm against the normal 235.3 mm, leaving a deficit of just 2%.

Lucknow recorded 19.5 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, while Malihabad received 32.5 mm and the Amausi observatory 23.8 mm. Since June 1, the district has received 150.2 mm rainfall against the normal 243.8 mm, leaving a 38% deficit.

The city is expected to witness a generally cloudy to partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 26°C, respectively.

Sharda crosses danger mark in Kheri, admin steps up vigilance

District magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh on Tuesday visited erosion-hit Grant No 12 village in Nighasan tehsil, where the swollen Sharda river has damaged hutments, and assured affected residents of all possible assistance.

Additional district magistrate (ADM) Narendra Bahadur Singh and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Yaduveer Singh accompanied the inspection. Officials said relief work was underway, while the ADM also reviewed flood preparedness in Naya Pind village and Tikunia near the India-Nepal border, where the Mohana river is in spate. Authorities have been directed to arrange boats and distribute relief kits if required.

The Sharda river at the Palia gauge station crossed the danger mark of 154.59 metres and was flowing 10 cm above it on Tuesday, posing a flood threat to villages in Bijua, Palia and Phoolbehar blocks. At the Shardanagar barrage, however, the river remained 39 cm below the danger mark.