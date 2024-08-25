 UPCC chief among many booked for staging protest near Raj Bhawan - Hindustan Times
UPCC chief among many booked for staging protest near Raj Bhawan

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 25, 2024 06:26 AM IST

The leaders, on August 22, staged a protest outside Raj Bhawan demanding a joint-parliamentary committee probe into the Hindenburg reports on Adani Group and SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. The protest was led by Ajay Rai.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai and one of his predecessors Ajay Kumar Lallu were among 100 people booked creating disruption near Raj Bhawan in Lucknow on August 22. Lucknow police registered two FIRs at the Hazratganj police station and Gautampalli police station regarding the incident, on Friday night.

(File)
(File)

The Congress, on August 22, staged a protest outside Raj Bhawan demanding a joint-parliamentary committee probe into the Hindenburg reports on Adani Group and SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. The protest was led by Rai.

Hazratganj ACP Arvind Kumar on Saturday said that Congress leaders were booked under the BNS charges for disobeying orders of a public servant, causing hurt to a public servant during duty, assaulting or using criminal force on a public servant.

In Hazratganj, the complaint against Rai was filed by sub-inspector Rahul Singh.

Others who were named in the FIR include Congress MP from Barabanki Tanuj Poonia, the party’s national general secretary Dheeraj Gurjar, treasurer Shiv Pandey and former MLA Akhilesh Pratap Singh.

With input from agencies

News / Cities / Lucknow / UPCC chief among many booked for staging protest near Raj Bhawan
