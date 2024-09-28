UPITS 2024: Innovative efforts, achievements in higher education on display

The state higher education department’s stall at the second edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS), held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, highlights the innovative initiatives and achievements of the Yogi government in the field of higher education, said a government spokesperson. For Representation Only (File)

Key accomplishments on display include the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), the integration of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in education, the promotion of regional languages, and the incorporation of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) into higher education, the press release read.

Additionally, the stall showcases ongoing efforts to establish private universities and colleges, along with the growing interest from investors, underscoring Uttar Pradesh’s emergence as an educational hub.

Another highlight is the introduction of the state’s proposed Higher Education Promotion Policy, aimed at attracting top-tier private and foreign universities. The policy offers benefits such as stamp duty exemptions, capital subsidies, and financial incentives for the use of renewable energy.

The promotion of regional languages is another notable achievement. In alignment with NEP 2020, regional languages are being prioritized in higher education in Uttar Pradesh. Language centers have been established in all higher education institutions, and e-content is being developed in local languages to enhance accessibility.

Similarly, the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) is being integrated into the curriculum, with each subject’s first unit dedicated to connecting students with India’s traditional arts, culture, and knowledge systems.