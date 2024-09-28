UPITS 2024: Local entrepreneurs score big with global export deals

Chetan Khandelwal, founder of Divine Copper from Vrindavan, is thrilled about the buyer-seller meet at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS). Greater Noida: People visit the 2nd edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, in Greater Noida (PTI)

Khandelwal noted that in the past, they had to actively search for buyers, but this time, the government has made it easier for them to connect with potential customers.

“We no longer need to search for buyers,” he said, adding, “Last year, my company received orders from three countries, and this year, I’ve already secured one from Australia.”

UPITS in Greater Noida is turning out to be a dream come true for entrepreneurs, many of whom are bagging export orders from international buyers. The India Expo Center Mart, so far, has proven to be an ideal platform, connecting entrepreneurs with global clients through B2B meets.

Another entrepreneur, Deepak Pandey, managing director of Mother Nature Herbal Apparels from Hapur, expressed excitement about attracting buyers from countries like Cuba, the United Kingdom, Spain, Turkey and Zimbabwe.

Pandey highlighted that his herbal-based apparel line has generated significant interest among buyers, emphasizing that his apricot product is not only unique but also beneficial for both the environment and the skin.

Ruchi Khanna, head of Kanpur-based Ras Biosolution, shared that although she had been running her business for 15 years, she only started receiving export orders in the last two years. Initially, she connected with just one or two buyers online, but the trade show has now helped her secure buyers from several countries. In just the past three days, her firm has attracted buyers from Vietnam, Uganda, and Australia, among others.

Mohammad Shahrukh, head of Shan Impex in Moradabad, mentioned that this is the second time his firm has participated in the trade show. His company has already secured an order from Somalia, with more international deals in the pipeline.

Shahrukh emphasised that his products are gaining international exposure thanks to the state government’s initiative, which has made such opportunities possible.