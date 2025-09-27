UPITS-2025 draws over 1.25L visitors, 288 MoUs signed on Day 3

The third day of UP International Trade Show- 2015 (UPITS) on Saturday saw a record footfall of over 1.25 lakh visitors, resulting in around 288 MoUs worth over ₹89 crore. The trade show attracted 35,368 B2B and 89,836 B2C visitors, taking the total attendance over three days to more than 2.65 lakh, including 76,000 B2B buyers and 1.89 lakh B2C participants, the state government said in a press statement. Over 46,005 business leads were generated from 11,305 visitors, resulting in deals worth ₹20.77 crore, as per the press release. (Sourced)

The international buyer-seller meet, organised by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), emerged as a key feature. The meet facilitated the signing of 288 MoUs with a cumulative business value of ₹89 crore. The ODOP Pavilion, hosting 466 stalls, was a major attraction. While business volumes were modest on the first day, the second day saw rapid growth.

The CM Yuva Conclave also drew attention, receiving a total of 5,525 business inquiries over three days, with 2,200 on the third day alone. Young entrepreneurs held 101 B2B meetings and made 39 presentations to investors and mentors, showcasing innovative ideas and fostering investor interest.

The third day featured the Khadi Fashion Show, promoting Khadi as a modern and sustainable fashion fabric. Minister of MSME, Khadi, and Village Industries, Rakesh Sachan, attended the event, highlighting its global importance. The evening featured cultural performances, including Kathak, Tharu and Badhawa dances, and folk music, concluding with a soulful performance by Padmashree Malini Awasthi.

Discussions at the event also centred on agriculture and rural development, including food processing and the ‘Blue Revolution’ initiative.