UPPCL chief rejects all objections on 75,000 applications for new power connections

LUCKNOW UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman Ashish Kumar Goel has rejected all the objections the corporation had put on 75,000 applications received on the Jhatpat Portal for new electricity connections in a bid to pave the way for an early sanction. The UPPCL chief said officials have been told to work with the mindset that they have to give power connections to people without putting unnecessary objections on applications. (Pic for epresentation)

“As sanction for new connections was getting delayed, the chairman rejected all the objections related to 75,000 applications for new power connections,” said a UPPCL spokesman.

Goel directed officials to ensure that the executive engineers take a decision in cases where it was not possible to give a power connection due to some technical or important reason.

He said the officials had been told to work with the mindset that they had to give power connections to people without putting unnecessary objections on applications.

Later, holding a meeting with the Lucknow discom officials here, Goel directed officials to make all possible efforts to quickly dispose of consumers’ complaints. He also warned them against any misbehaviour with consumers or demanding bribe. He cited an example of a Gorakhpur consumer who was harassed in the name of reconnection of his supply. “Such conduct is intolerable,” he added.