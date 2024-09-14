Menu Explore
UPPCL orders state-wide patrolling of transmission lines for smooth supply

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 14, 2024 07:16 AM IST

This initiative, according to a senior UPPCL official, combines technical, commercial, and operational assessments to ensure optimal performance across electrical distribution offices, warehouses (stores), and equipment.

In a bid to enhance the reliability and safety of the electrical distribution network, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued comprehensive new inspection and patrolling guidelines.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The new guidelines issued by the corporation on Friday mandate thorough inspections of business activities, material procurement, project progress, and revenue collection. Key checks include verifying the status of meter readings, billing systems, and identifying defaulters.

“Inspectors are required to review the organisation of materials, inventory management using FIFO (first in, first out) methods, and the management of scrap materials. Workshops will be evaluated on transformer repair materials, storage conditions, labelling of materials, and safety measures,” the instructions said.

The guidelines also stress on the need for a structured approach to patrolling 11 kV, 33 kV, and LT power lines. This includes regular and fault-specific patrolling to ensure minimal breakdowns and quick fault resolution. Inspectors will check the condition of poles, conductors, transformers, and overhead lines, among other components. Safety protocols are emphasized throughout the process.

