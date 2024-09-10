Uttar Pradesh govt bid to be hub of semiconductor units

The Uttar Pradesh government is making all efforts to become a hub for semiconductor units with the state already getting four to five proposals involving investment of ₹40,000 crore even as the three-day Semicon India 2024 (exhibition and conference) is set to begin at the India Expo Mart in Greater NOIDA on Wednesday. The govt came out with the Uttar Pradesh Semiconductor Policy 2024 early this year. (For Representation)

PM Narendra Modi is proposed to inaugurate the event that CM Yogi Adityanath and senior officers of state government will attend. The UP government is hosting the event.

“Yes, we have already got four to five proposals involving investment of about ₹40,000 crore. Besides one to one meeting with the investors a session on skill development has also been planned,” said Anil Sagar, principal secretary, information technology and electronics.

India is being considered a rising player in the semiconductor industry amid indications that the regional chip market could grow over USD 55 billion by 2026. The semiconductors are essential part of smartphones and other devices.

The state government, which came out with the Uttar Pradesh Semiconductor Policy 2024 early this year, has incorporated various incentives in the policy. Those aware of the development said Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s sector 10 is being considered suitable for the semiconductor manufacturing units.

There are indications that the state government is also expeditiously processing the proposals which may soon be put up before the state cabinet for approval.