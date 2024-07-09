Uttar Pradesh revenue collection goes up

The Uttar Pradesh government continues to witness a consistent increase in its revenue collections getting a tax revenue of ₹51,345.96 crore in the first quarter (April 1 to June 30) of 2024-2025. The Uttar Pradesh government continues to witness a consistent increase in its revenue collections getting a tax revenue of ₹ 51,345.96 crore in the first quarter (April 1 to June 30) of 2024-2025. (For Representation)

Its tax receipts were 76.9 percent of the target for the same period and 19 percent of the target for 2024-2025. Its non-tax collections in the first quarter of 2024-2025 were ₹2,250.79 crore, which is 40.3 percent of the target for the period. The details about the collections made in first quarter in 2023-2024 were not available.

Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, giving details of the revenue collections, said “Yes, our revenue collections are going up. This is because of better financial discipline that the state government has been able to ensure consistent increase in its revenue earnings every quarter and every month and every year.”

Khanna said the highest collections were from VAT/GST with the state government earning a sum of ₹28,331.22 crore, 72.3 percent of the target for the three-month period and 18 percent of the annual target.

The excise was the second biggest earner with the state government earning ₹11,784.58 crore (83.6 percent of the target) while the stamps and registration collected a sum of ₹7,415.15 crore under this head.

About the earnings in June 2024, Khanna said the state government collected a total revenue (tax and non-tax) of ₹16,924.73 crore in the month against ₹15,609.35 crore collected in the same month in 2023-2024.

He said this included tax collections of ₹16,551.60 crore and non-tax revenue of ₹373.13 crore.

“To fund its mega budget of ₹7.19 lakh crore, the government needs to garner higher revenues both tax and non tax. The state government’s tax receipts in this quarter seem satisfactory. However, the non-tax receipts are far below the target. The government needs to make extra efforts in this area,” said Prof Yashvir Tyagi, former head of department, economics, Lucknow University. “With the economy picking up pace, the revenues are expected to increase in coming months,” he added.