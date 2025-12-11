Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
‘Vision India’ drive: Samajwadi Party to hold second summit in Hyderabad

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 10:08 pm IST

The first summit was held in Bengaluru on November 16 with focus on startups, while the second will focus on artificial intelligence

Under its nationwide youth outreach drive under its new ‘Vision India’ initiative ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party will hold its second summit in Hyderabad on December 13 (Saturday) where party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be the chief guest.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav will be the chief guest at the event. (HT file)

The first summit was held in Bengaluru on November 16 with focus on startups, while the second will focus on artificial intelligence (AI). Through these events, the SP aims to connect with the youth by showcasing its development record and its roadmap for Uttar Pradesh’s future.

“’Vision India – AI Summit’ is a platform to ponder over Plan, Develop, and Ascent, and to find a national path so that dreams can come true,” said the SP chief in the poster he shared on social media platforms on Thursday.

“Our aim is to promote socio-psychological empowerment, balanced prosperity, and truly inclusive development. We are committed to strengthening the path of social justice. In this, we will give priority to society, backward classes, and local resources. We want equality, freedom, respect, and dignity to be ensured for everyone, regardless of caste, religion, language, or gender,” he wrote.

Former SP minister and the event’s convenor Abhishek Mishra said: “The motive of these summits is very clear from its name. Our punchline i.e. PDA stands for Plan, Develop and Ascent. We are looking at creating a sensitivity of topics that are required or the issues that need to be worked upon to make India a developed country.”

