Western disturbance weakens, winter set to return in Uttar Pradesh

After a brief spell of bright sunshine across several parts of Uttar Pradesh, winter is set to tighten its grip again. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast dense to very dense fog at isolated locations across the state, warning that cold wave conditions are likely to return. Severe cold wave conditions are also expected at one or two places in western Uttar Pradesh. A man clicks a picture of the Taj Mahal at the Taj Viewpoint as a thick layer of fog engulfs the monument amid intensifying cold, in Agra on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)

The shift in weather from Monday onward is attributed to the weakening of the prevailing western disturbance. The recent rise in maximum temperatures was due to active western disturbances, which had temporarily held back cold wave conditions.

“However, as that influence weakens and northwesterly winds regain strength, temperatures are expected to fall by 2–3°C from January 12.”

On Sunday, the state capital recorded a maximum temperature of 23.5°C and a minimum of 8.5°C, both above normal. The forecast for Monday indicates shallow to moderate fog during the forenoon, followed by a clear sky later in the day, with temperatures expected to hover around 21°C (maximum) and 7°C (minimum).

Varanasi (BHU) recorded the highest day temperature at 24.2°C, followed by Ghazipur at 24°C, Prayagraj at 23.8°C, and Barabanki at 23.5°C.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures in western UP districts remained below normal, with Meerut recording the lowest night temperature in the state at 4.1°C, followed by Aligarh at 5.8°C and Bareilly at 5.9°C.

Lucknow schools reopen today

Schools in the state capital are set to reopen from Monday at 10 am for all classes, as the district administration has decided to not extend the closure, citing favourable weather and no dense fog. Currently, physical classes are being conducted for students from classes 9 to 12, but from January 12, schools will resume teaching for all classes.