Wolf attack in Sitapur village?

A wild animal, allegedly a wolf, attacked a woman and her child in Shafipur village, under the Hargaon police station area, in Sitapur district, on Monday.

The incident took place in the wee hours when the woman and her child were sleeping. The woman fought the wolf and sustained injuries on her arms. Hearing the woman’s screams, other villagers too came to help.

Officials, however, said that the animal was not a wolf but some other wild animal.

“It could have been a jackal or even any other animal from the cat family. No trace of a wolf could be made when our teams reached the spot of the incident,” said Naveen Khandelwal, divisional forest officer, Sitapur. Forest staff examined the pugmarks shown by the villagers and said they were not of a wolf. However, the incident has sent alarm bells ringing and villagers have started preparing for their safety.

“I was sleeping outside the house when the animal, a wolf, attacked and I was woken up when the child screamed in pain. I beat the wolf with my hands and in the scuffle I sustained injuries,” said Rojida, the mother of the child.