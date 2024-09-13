Woman, two others held for beheading ex-lover in U.P.’s Moradabad

With the arrest of three accused, including a woman and her brother, Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad police claimed to have solved a murder wherein the headless body of a man was found near Berua bridge in Rampur district on September 11. Sonu’s headless body was found near Berua bridge in Rampur district on September 11. (For Representation)

They also recovered the severed head and other belongings of the deceased identified as Sonu, 22, of Gadi Rustam Nagar under Bilari police station limits of Moradabad district which is nearly eleven kilometres from Saifini, Rampur, where his headless body was found.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Moradabad, Subash Chandra Gangwar said the accused held on September 12 were identified as Mehnaz, 19, her elder brother Mohd Saddam, 23, and his friend Rizwan Ali, 22, all residents of Saifini, Rampur.

“The three accused intentionally beheaded Sonu and Mehnaz carried along the severed head to dump it in the bushes near dumping ground nearly two kilometres from the spot where the torso was found near Berua bridge under Saifini police station limits on Wednesday,” the ASP said.

“They even removed all clothes from the body of the deceased so that his identity could not be ascertained and burnt it using petrol. They also disposed of his mobile phone, slippers and motorcycle separately,” the cop added.

He said during questioning, the accused revealed that Sonu was married to a woman whose family lives near the house of Mehnaz and Saddam. Sonu’s maternal grandparents also reside in the same locality.

The cop said Sonu developed friendship with Mehnaz while visiting his maternal grandparents’ house and gradually entered into a relationship with her after multiple meetings outside Thawala ITI college where Mehnaz was studying.

“As per Saddam, Sonu had clicked objectionable photographs Mehnaz along with him and was blackmailing her and he also threatened her to make her photographs viral,” the ASP said.

“Mehnaz narrated her trauma to her brother a week ago after which the two siblings hatched the conspiracy to eliminate Sonu. Saddam also roped in his close friend Rizwan Ali and the trio committed the crime,” he added.

Another police official said Sonu went missing under mysterious circumstances after leaving his house at around 7 pm on Monday (September 9).

He said Sonu’s father lodged a report of his disappearance with Bilari police on Tuesday (September 10) and his nude and beheaded body was found lying in a sugarcane field near Berua bridge under Saifini police station limits of Rampur on Wednesday (September 11).

He said the identity of the deceased was ascertained on the same day by his family members after which the FIR of disappearance was alerted into BNS sections 103(1) for murder and 238 for concealing crime and identity of the deceased.

Through electronic surveillance, Mehnaz came under police scrutiny and subsequently her brother and his friend were arrested, he added.