Yogi sets the ball rolling for bypoll campaign during Ayodhya visit

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday set the ball rolling for the campaign for bypolls to 10 assembly seats in UP, reviewing preparations in Milkipur assembly seat and the progress of development projects in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launches the website of the Tirth Vikas Parishad of Ayodhya district, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo))

In his first visit to the temple town after the Lok Sabha election, the CM visited Hanumangarhi, where he offered prayers and then proceeded to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. He also reviewed the ongoing construction work at the Ram Janmabhoomi site and discussed strategy for the bypoll in Milkipur assembly seat with local BJP leaders.

Located in Ayodhya district, the Milkipur seat fell vacant after the election of sitting SP MLA Awadhesh Prasad from Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency. Prasad had defeated two-term MP and BJP candidate Lallu Singh by a margin 54,567 votes. The bypoll in Milkipur is set to be a fight for prestige between the BJP and the SP.

The CM’s visit to Ayodhya came a day after a review of preparations for the bypolls to 10 assembly seats in the meeting of the BJP core group held under his chairmanship. He collected feedback about the ground situation from ministers who were entrusted with the task to gear up the party cadre and prepare ground for the victory of the party in the bypolls.

Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. BJP state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and secretary (organization) Dharampal Singh attended the meeting.

It was decided that in the first phase of the campaign, the CM will review preparations of the party in Milkipur and Katehri seats. Maurya was allotted Phulpur and Manjhwa seat, Pathak Sisamau and Karhal, Chaudhry Meerapur and Kundarki while Singh was allotted Ghaziabad Sadar and Khair assembly seats.

Adityanath will visit Ambedkar Nagar on Wednesday to review preparations for the bypoll to Katehri assembly seat that fell vacant after the election of sitting SP MLA Lalji Verma to the Lok Sabha. Verma defeated BJP candidate Ritesh Pandey by a margin of over 1.37 lakh votes.

A meeting of the BJP district unit leaders and office bearers will be held under the chairmanship of CM to discuss the strategy for the bypoll. He will also review various development projects and law and order in the district in the meeting with district administration officers.

Before leaving for Ambedkar Nagar, the CM will unveil the statue of Paramhans Ramchandra Das, former Mahant of Digambar Akhara and president of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas who played key role in the Ram temple movement.