Yogi unveils statute of martyr Captain Anshuman Singh

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a statue of martyr Captain Anshuman Singh, a recipient of the Kirti Chakra, at Buddheshwar Crossing on Wednesday. UP CM Yogi Adityanath unveils the statue of mMartyr Captain Anshuman Singh in Lucknow Wednesday. (HT)

Speaking at the event, the chief minister emphasised that every Indian should hold deep respect and affection for the armed forces, noting that the nation can only protect its sovereignty by remembering and drawing inspiration from its glorious past. “It is due to the brave sacrifices of soldiers like Captain Anshuman Singh that India’s borders remain secure,” he said.

Captain Anshuman, who was martyred on July 19, 2023, while saving his mates in Siachen, was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra by the Indian government.

In his address, Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed the BJP government’s commitment to supporting the families of martyrs. He said that the state provided ₹50 lakh in financial assistance and offers a government job to one family member of soldiers, paramilitary personnel, or police officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Additionally, the government ensured that the memory of these martyrs was preserved by installing statues and naming institutions or roads in their honour.

Yogi also expressed his gratitude to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation for installing the statue of Captain Anshuman Singh. “Captain Anshuman, born in Deoria under the Gorakhpur commissionerate, was drawn to the Indian Army from a young age. Despite numerous challenges, he served with unwavering dedication, ultimately achieving martyrdom. His sacrifice has been duly recognized by the Indian government with the Kirti Chakra,’ he said.

The event was attended by minister of state for rural development Vijaylakshmi Gautam, mayor Sushma Kharakwal, Anshuman Singh’s parents, and several senior military officers.