Yogi warns officials against negligence in distributing flood relief material

LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday warned officials against any negligence in distributing flood relief material, emphasising the need for sufficient aid to victims in affected areas. UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Filw)

Yogi was conducting a review of development works and law and order situation of Devipatan division with public representatives and officers at the district panchayat auditorium at Gonda.

He held a separate meeting with the division’s public representatives, assessing the progress made across 13 departments, including relief, panchayati raj, housing, revenue, and basic and secondary education.

The chief minister instructed officials to resolve revenue disputes promptly and establish accountability at every level. He also said Vantangiya villages be declared as revenue villages and that all residents receive the full benefits of government schemes.

The chief minister stressed the importance of maximising school enrollment, urging district magistrates to collaborate with the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) to develop effective strategies. He also directed district magistrates to work with the urban development department for proper solid waste management and disposal. The CM also called for strict prevention of illegal mining, adding that the mining mafia must not be allowed to operate.

He further said that roads dug up for Jal Jeevan Mission work should be restored to their original condition and that district magistrates conduct regular reviews of Jal Jeevan Mission projects.

He said that officers should ensure the benefits of public welfare schemes reach those living below the poverty line.

The chief minister further asked district magistrates to hold meetings with CDOs and PWD engineers to compile a list of roads in poor condition and submit a proposal to the government. He also instructed DMs and CDOs to regularly review development projects in collaboration with public representatives.

He highlighted the need for an effective communicable disease control campaign across the division and stressed that schemes should be reviewed regularly. He said that private individuals should not be employed for work at tehsil and development block offices. He directed all officers to hear public complaints daily and resolve complaints submitted through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) promptly to ensure complainant satisfaction.

The CM stressed that strict vigilance should be maintained along the international border, with regular rotations of security personnel. He also stated that police personnel with poor reputations should not be posted at police stations or given significant positions.

He directed that proper compensation be provided to farmers by surveying crops damaged by floods. He also called for a complete ban on single-use plastics. Additionally, he instructed the electricity department to promptly replace faulty transformers and ensure that electricity supply to villages adheres to the established roster.