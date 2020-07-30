e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Machinery damaged in fire at NHPC Parbati stage-2 project in Himachal’s Kullu district

Machinery damaged in fire at NHPC Parbati stage-2 project in Himachal’s Kullu district

Two engineers given first aid; fire was sparked off by a blast around 5am and brought under control within half an hour

chandigarh Updated: Jul 30, 2020 11:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Machinery in a unit of stage 2 of the NHPC’s Parbati hydroelectric project was damaged in Kullu on Thursday morning.
Machinery in a unit of stage 2 of the NHPC’s Parbati hydroelectric project was damaged in Kullu on Thursday morning.(HT Photo)
         

Shimla: A fire damaged machinery at the Parbati Hydroelectric Project, Stage-2, of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in the Sainj Valley of Kullu district early on Thursday. No loss of life was reported.

Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said the incident occurred around 5am on Thursday after a blast in a machine due to short circuit. The area was engulfed in smoke.

Two engineers working in the vicinity of the machine were provided first aid after they complained of suffocation. They are now fine. Six workers with them escaped the unit in time.

The SP said that the situation was brought under control within half an hour. Though some machines were damaged, the amount of loss suffered is being ascertained.

The power house has been sealed by the project administration.

top news
Rajasthan crisis: Why Cong avoided mention of floor test in its proposals
Rajasthan crisis: Why Cong avoided mention of floor test in its proposals
Record 52,123 cases, 775 fatalities push India’s Covid-19 tally to over 1.58 million
Record 52,123 cases, 775 fatalities push India’s Covid-19 tally to over 1.58 million
Over 2 crore children will be brought back to schools: Amit Khare
Over 2 crore children will be brought back to schools: Amit Khare
China logs another 105 Covid-19 cases in new surge, silent about virus link in Xinjiang
China logs another 105 Covid-19 cases in new surge, silent about virus link in Xinjiang
Serum Institute asked to revise protocol for Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial
Serum Institute asked to revise protocol for Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial
Emphasis on Indian culture reflects RSS sway on New Education Policy
Emphasis on Indian culture reflects RSS sway on New Education Policy
FATF related legislation will move Pak from grey list to white list: Minister
FATF related legislation will move Pak from grey list to white list: Minister
On The Record | Matchmaking in India: Regressive or reality?
On The Record | Matchmaking in India: Regressive or reality?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In