Makeover for Belapur railway station before Metro starts

After the first phase of Navi Mumbai Metro project is completed, the Belapur railway station is going to be one of the busiest stations on harbour line.

The first station of the Metro line has been built just outside the Belapur railway station. The junction is going to be the starting point of the Metro project just like Ghatkopar (from where the Ghatkopar-Versova metro project starts) in Mumbai.

Keeping this in mind, City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) has started renovation work of the station complex. According to Cidco officials, the renovation will be completed by early 2020. The Metro will start in August next year.

Belapur station complex has many private firms, IT companies, banks and other commercial organisations.

A senior Cidco official said, “Presently, three railway corridors are being operated from Belapur station. The first corridor is Panvel-CSMT on harbour line, the second is Panvel-Thane on trans-habour line and the third one is the newly inaugurated Belapur-Nerul-Kharkopar line.”

According to the railway sources, Belapur station sees more than 50,000 commuters daily.

“With the start of Metro train, Belapur-Pendhar will be another corridor as commuters, after alighting from Metro trains, will enter the station to board trains. The number of footfalls at that station will also increase,” he said.

The Cidco official said, “During a structural audit, it was revealed the station complex was in need of renovation. It had developed leakage issues at several places. The sewage lines were not working properly and the plaster had also started giving in. We have allotted Rs90 crore for renovating Belpaur and Vashi stations.”

“The renovation work at Belapur started in the beginning of this year and it will be completed by March next year,” he said.

The Belapur and Vashi station complexes were developed by Cidco in early 1990s when Navi Mumbai was connected to Mumbai through suburban railway network. This is for the first time major renovation of the complexes has been undertaken since then.

Bhakti Dave, president of Panvel Pravashi Sangh, said, “We hope adequate bridges and staircases will be built so commuters can alight from Metro trains and reach the platforms of local train without much trouble.”

