25K Mumbaiites opted for all-night Ganesh darshan bus in a week
From September 3 till September 8, from 10pm till 6am, there were bus services at intervals of 25 minutes. Provision for a tour on the open deck heritage buses was also made available during this period
Mumbai: Within a week of its launch, around 25,000 Mumbaiites availed of the all-night Ganesh darshan bus services started by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). A first, BEST provided hop-on hop-off (HOHO) bus services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Wadala depot via Lalbaug and Dadar at ₹60.
From September 3 till September 8, from 10pm till 6am, there were bus services at intervals of 25 minutes. Provision for a tour on the open deck heritage buses was also made available during this period.
Around 1,726 people availed HOHO and open deck heritage bus tours, while 25,000 visited Ganesh pandals across the city with the help of the BEST all-night bus service.
“On the first night, around 500 passengers made use of these services while overall 4,000 passengers used this service on the second night,” said Manoj Varade, public relations officer, BEST.
This HOHO bus service was available for ordinary, limited as well as air-conditioned bus services that operate during night hours. “We had started this service keeping in mind the devotees who can break their journey for Ganesh Darshan at a particular pandal and hop on to a different bus to the next Ganesh pandal and continue with the Ganesh darshan,” said Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST.
“The response for these services has been overwhelming and we shall increase such provisions keeping in mind the requirements of the commuters going forward. This year the excitement was double among the devotees as they are visiting after a gap of two years,” added Chandra.
Commuters could purchase the ₹60 pass which is valid for a night and use it to change buses across the city. “At night there are fewer chances of being stuck in traffic or long queues, so I visited a few pandals along with my friends last week making it very convenient to travel at a nominal price. We could evade the night-time taxi charges,” said Shaurya Aggarwal, 38, who visited Ganesh pandals at Dadar and Byculla areas through these bus services.
BEST earned a revenue of ₹4.60 lakh through all night buses during Ganesh Utsav.
-
20-year-old climbs onto train roof to click selfie, suffers 80% burns
Mumbai: A 20-year-old man suffered severe burn injuries (80%) after accidentally touching the overhead wire of a parked train at Jogeshwari railway yard on Monday morning. The police suspect the injured might have climbed the train's roof to click a selfie. The incident took place at 9.55am on board the train which leaves the yard in the afternoon to reach Bandra terminus and then is flagged off as the Aravali Express.
-
No need for thieves' nod, says Bengal BJP chief ahead of Nabanna rally
The Bharatiya Janata Party will organise a 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat) on Tuesday to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government. Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said police in the state are behaving like the ruling Trinamool Congress' cadres, adding there is no need for permission to march to the secretariat. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said it is not the party's protest, but a demonstration of the people of Bengal.
-
Second structural audit begins at Prince Aly Khan Hospital
Mumbai: A second structural audit of the historic Prince Aly Khan Hospital (PAKH) started on Monday afternoon, three weeks after its management decided to shut its in-patient service on August 22. The management had to take the help of the police to start the structural audit process. The 154-bed hospital started as a 16-bed nursing home in 1945. The hospital treated more than 3000 Covid-19 patients during the Covid pandemic.
-
Mumbai A day after he caused a furore by walking out of the Nationalist Congress Party national convention in Delhi, senior party leader Ajit Pawar on Monday insisted that he was not unhappy. At the national convention on Sunday, Ajit Pawar left the dais when Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil was delivering a speech. He said that an issue was made out of nothing when he went to the washroom.
-
2 real estate firm directors booked for duping bizman of ₹19.12 Cr
Mumbai: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has booked two directors – a husband-wife duo -- of a real estate firm for allegedly duping a construction businessman to the tune of Rs 19.12 crore. Kinnar Nayak was lured by the two to invest money in a redevelopment project on Link Road, Goregaon West.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics