55-year-old woman dies after tree falls on Ganesh pandal in Thane
Heavy rains lashed Thane for the second consecutive day on Friday evening, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning
A 55-year-old woman died and four others injured after a tree fell on a Ganesh pandal in Thane on Friday night, officials said.
Out of those injured, the condition of a 30-year-old man is serious and he is being treated in a private hospital, they added.
This is the third rain related death in Thane in the last couple of days as heavy rains lashed the city for the second consecutive day on Friday evening, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. On Thursday, two people drowned due to flooding in the city.
The deceased Rajashree Walavalkar had gone to visit the pandal along with Pratik Walavalkar, 30. The tree fell on Kolbad Mitra Mandal’s pandal damaging a part of it along with two vehicles.
“The incident took place around 8 in the evening when due to the storm a huge tree came crashing down on the pandal. A few people had taken shelter inside to escape the heavy rain. Rajashree suffered injuries on her hip while Pratik on his hip and eyes. Rajashree succumbed during treatment. Three more persons suffered minor injuries,” said Avinash Sawant, chief officer of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) in Thane.
The tree was removed using a JCB and a Hydra machine by RDMC and pandal volunteers. The idol did not suffer any damage and the immersion was done after removing the tree.
On Thursday, a 4-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man drowned in floods in Thane.
Punjab draft industrial policy 2022 : Fresh incentives, power tariff hike on the cards
The Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday unveiled its draft industrial policy-2022, adding new thrust areas and fresh fiscal incentives for micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs), incubators and startups while proposing an increase in power tariff. “There shall be no increase in the existing fixed tariff. This variable tariff will be reduced during non-peak night hours. This tariff will be applicable to all manufacturing units,” it reads.
8 drown in Haryana while immersing Ganesha idols in 3 separate incidents
Eight people drowned in three separate incidents while immersing idols of Lord Ganesha in Haryana's Mahendergarh and Sonepat on Friday evening. In the first mishap, a strong current swept away nine youngsters, while they were immersing an eight-foot tall idol of Lord Ganesha in Jhagroli Village on Kanina-Rewari Road in Mahendergarh. One of them is critical and undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak.
Bengaluru's iconic restaurant Samrat to close by Sept 21, Internet upset
People's favourite, the Samrat restaurant in Bengaluru, is shutting down on September 21, much to the internet's dismay. The restaurant is located inside the Chalukya Hotel at the Basaveshwara Circle on Race Course road. A Twitter page called 'Reliable Source' said, “Got this sad news. Can anybody confirm Hotel Chalukya is shutting business on the 21st of September? They made the best Badami Halwa.”
Woman saved from running train by a whisker at Firozabad. Watch
A woman crossing tracks at Firozabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh was saved just in time by the quick response of a railways official on Friday. Captured in CCTV footage, the incident shows prompt action by the official in saving the woman's life. After a failed attempt, she waves her hand asking for help. An official rushes and pulls her. “He was able to get to her just in time. She was saved,” he added.
Scheduled power outages in Bengaluru on Sept 10, 11
Bengaluru's electricity board, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, has put out data indicating that there will be some planned power shutdowns this month in the city, which has ongoing battles with flooding and waterlogging in some areas. Here are the areas that might be affected: Pillagumpa and surrounding areas, Mauneshwara, Basaveshwara, All areas coming under the 220kV Guttur-Chitradurga line, Honnenahalli, Haraluru, KM halli, Carmobiles, Hirehalli, Maranayakanapalya, Siddaganga mata, Raitharapalya, Nandihalli NJY and Ranevalves.
