Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Andheri bypoll: BJP & Shinde for joint contest, Uddhav nominee alleges pressure

Andheri bypoll: BJP & Shinde for joint contest, Uddhav nominee alleges pressure

mumbai news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 04:48 PM IST

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction alleged that Rutuja Latke, its prospective candidate for the November 3 byelection in Mumbai, is being pressured by the rival camp amid poaching attempts.

File photos of Uddhav Thackeray, &nbsp;Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis.
File photos of Uddhav Thackeray,  Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis.
ByHT News Desk

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said his party and the Sena faction led by CM Eknath Shinde will contest the Andheri East bypoll together.

"The chief minister and I will discuss and decide our candidate for the election," said Fadnavis, a day after the Election Commission allotted ‘dhal talwar’ or 'two swords and a shield as its symbol to the CM-headed group named Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.

In another development, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction alleged that Rutuja Latke, its prospective candidate for the November 3 byelection in Mumbai, is being pressured by the rival camp amid poaching attempts.

Latke, who has submitted her resignation as an administrator in a BMC ward, later appeared before the media with Sena leader Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and said, "If I contest the election, it will be only in the symbol of mashal (flaming torch allotted to Thackeray camp)."

The Bombay high court has agreed to grant an urgent hearing to a petition filed by Latke seeking directions to the civic authority to accept her resignation. The petition will be heard on Thursday.

Mahadeshwar said civic officials are under pressure from the Shinde government to not clear Latke's resignation. "We have Plan B ready," he said.

Latke's lawyers told the HC that as the BMC had not accepted her resignation tendered on October 3, it would not be possible for her to file her candidature till the last date of filing which is October 14.

The bypoll, necessitated by the death of incumbent Sena MLA and Rutuja Latke's husband Ramesh Latke, would be the first electoral test for the Thackeray faction following the rebellion and consequent split in the party in June this year.

(With agency and reporters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
uddhav thackeray uddhav thackeray× eknath shinde devendra fadnavis + 2 more
uddhav thackeray uddhav thackeray× eknath shinde devendra fadnavis + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out