Bullet train project gets a boost
Mumbai The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, a pet project of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is a step closer to reality with orders for removal of a structure that is currently on the plot earmarked for the terminus.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has issued directives to move a structure of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) that is located on a plot at the Bandra- Kurla Complex (BKC), which is earmarked for the terminus of the high-speed train project.
An MMRDA official, who did not wish to be named, said that the moving of the petrol pump structure will be done soon. “Land allotment was earlier stuck for three years but it is now finalized,” said the official. The MMRDA has allowed alternate land for the BPCL petrol pump at the G block of BKC.
The BKC terminus of the bullet train corridor will have a three-storey underground structure. The station will have six platforms on the lowest floor of the three-level station. The estimated cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is ₹1,10,000 crore, of which ₹88,000 crore will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
The terminus plan was stuck due to the delay in making the BKC plot available for the terminus. The previous MVA government had not shown much willingness to put the project on the fast track. In fact, then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had insisted that the railway ministry also take a decision on building a high-speed train corridor connecting cities of Maharashtra such as Pune and Nagpur.
Over 70% of land required in Maharashtra for the bullet train project has already been acquired till now, in Palghar and Thane districts.
The tender of the BKC high-speed railway station was floated in 2019 by NHSRCL. Seven Indian companies had shown interest in the construction of the station. But the tender was later cancelled as land was not handed over by the state government.
IIT Kanpur launches interactive virtual classes for rural students
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) has launched online interactive classes for students studying in government schools in rural areas. The first virtual class held for students of Ram Janaki Inter College, Bithoor, was inaugurated jointly by Raj Shekhar, commissioner, Kanpur division and professor Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT-K. He said IIT-K will help and support setting up one smart class in each government school of Kanpur division, to provide online interactive services.
PRTC contractual staff shut bus stand for 2 hours, commuters suffer
With the contractual staff of PRTC/roadways department shutting down the bus stand for two hours in a protest against the state government over delay in payment of salary, traffic chaos outside the bus stand and delay in services troubled the passengers and commuters on Wednesday. As the inter-state bus terminal remained shut from noon till 2 pm, the buses were being operated from outside the bus stand due to which traffic jams were also witnessed.
In revamped Grap, ban on diesel car when air severe+
Diesel vehicles not conforming to BS-VI will be banned in the National Capital Region if the Air Quality Index rises above 450, construction work will be halted above an AQI of 400, and diesel generators cannot be run if the index breaches 300, according to a revised Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to combat air pollution.
Ludhiana | Education dept warns government teachers of action if they exceed ex-India leave
Taking a serious note of government teachers exceeding their ex-India or other leaves than the permitted period, the Punjab education department has once again warned them of strict departmental action. In a recent order dated July 11, the office of director, education department, has asked all district education officers (DEOs) in the state to report or inform immediately about the employees who exceed their granted leaves to the head office in SAS Nagar.
Ludhiana| 4 rabid stray dogs caught in 6 months
The civic body is in a stew over the rising number of rabid stray dogs being reported in the city. Four such cases have been reported from different parts of the city in the last six months. The MC has recently received the post-mortem reports from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU). Earlier, the department had also caught four rabid dogs in the last one-and-a half-year.
