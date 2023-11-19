CIDCO to build Unity Mall to promote indigenous products in Ulwe

Ulwe HT Image

Navi Mumbai has been chosen to construct Maharashtra’s Unity Mall, a unique marketplace envisioned by the Central Government to showcase indigenously made products and artefacts to ensure better marketability for them. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will execute the project and has demarcated a 5,200 sq m plot in Ulwe’s sector 12 for construction of the mall.

During the union budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 this year, she had announced the scheme for Unity Malls in each state to promote rural artisans, generate employment and increase marketability of indigenous products

CIDCO has been assigned the responsibility to consruct the Unity Mall. “Following a meeting convened by the Urban Development Department (UDD) in July, the location ideal for the purpose of construction was identified. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for commencing the construction work was submitted and the entire project cost estimated to be ₹195 crore,” said a senior official.

The DPR presented to the UDD details the design concept, social and environmental impact assessment, operational guidelines, and design basis report for Fire, Structural etc. A proposal seeking additional Floor Space Index (FSI) was also submitted to the UDD so as to monetise the land and thereby recover the land cost.

To facilitate the construction process, CIDCO will be hiring consultants and architects. Preliminary plans include constructing a Ground plus six storey structure along with two basements for parking. The building will be provisioned to have ample shops, large areas designated for holding exhibitions and recreational spaces, food courts and offices.

CIDCO will also be incorporating dedicated space for skill development and training, and a digital and book library focused on arts and crafts in India is also in the making. The food court is likely to have themed restaurants, housing facilities for guests, and a 7,000 sq.ft multipurpose hall.

As per the floor plan, ample thought has been given to the needs of small time women entrepreneurs and accordingly facilities like creche and children’s play area are to be included in the building.

An open air amphitheatre, a mini theatre with 120 seating capacity as well as parking space spread over 80,000 sq ft are few other highlights of the project.

“The project is still at a very nascent stage, but the concept of Unity Mall is a positive step in offering a platform to the smallscale artisans and manufacturers in the state and the building being designed will cater to these aspects,” the official added.