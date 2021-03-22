IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Climate change likely to affect Maharashtra’s agricultural productivity: Study
A combination of higher temperatures and increase in rainfall may also threaten agricultural productivity, the study states. (HT FILE)
A combination of higher temperatures and increase in rainfall may also threaten agricultural productivity, the study states. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Climate change likely to affect Maharashtra’s agricultural productivity: Study

The study states about 80% of Maharashtra’s districts are expected to witness a rise in annual mean temperature (AMT) between 2033 and 2050. This will, in turn, affect water security and agro-climatic conditions, leading to diminished yields of sugarcane, pearl millet, wheat, rice and jowar among other crops.
READ FULL STORY
By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:11 AM IST

Rising temperatures and extreme weather events may adversely affect Maharashtra’s agricultural output after the year 2033, resulting in reduced yields of certain rain-fed food crops as well as irrigated cash crops, suggests a recent study published in peer-reviewed scientific journal Springer Nature.

The study — Future Climate Change Scenario over Maharashtra, Western India: Implications of the Regional Climate Model (REMO-2009) for the Understanding of Agricultural Vulnerability — states that about 80% (or 29 out of 36) of Maharashtra’s districts are expected to witness a rise in annual mean temperature (AMT) between 2033 and 2050. This will, in turn, affect water security and agro-climatic conditions, leading to diminished yields of sugarcane, pearl millet, wheat, rice and jowar among other crops.

“The present study indicates that the majority of districts may undergo a rise in temperature between 0.8 and 1.2 degrees Celsius by 2050... The mountain regions (of Western Ghats) in Pune, Satara and Raigad districts exhibit the highest increase (of 1–2.5 degrees Celsius) in AMT followed by Solapur (by 1.2–1.75 degrees Celsius),” said Rahul Todmal, assistant professor of geography at Vidya Pratishthan’s ASC College in Baramati, Pune district, who authored the study.

Todmal’s analysis is based on projected climate data for the period between 2015 and 2100 obtained from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune, as well as projections provided by the International Panel on Climate Change in its Fifth Assessment Report published in 2014.

Using applied statistical techniques, as well as results from past agronomic studies, Todmal arrived at future projections for temperature and rainfall patterns in Maharashtra and correlated them with changing crop patterns in the state.

The study however, is limited by a lack of experimentation to corroborate these projections. Instead, it uses results from past experimental studies undertaken by government and non-government institutes, in Maharashtra as well as other parts of the country. Their applicability for Maharashtra is only in a broad sense, the study clarifies.

Todmal’s findings suggest that along with an increase in AMT, Maharashtra is also likely to witness an increase in annual rainfall by 18% to 22% in the foreseeable future. Vidarbha and Konkan regions, in particular, should expect an assured increase in rainfall by 2050, Todmal pointed out. “This rainfall increase can be destructive and will pave way for extreme events. It may result in repetition of the catastrophic flood events as experienced in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara in August 2019,” he said.

“Agronomic studies have confirmed that warmer climatic conditions never favour agricultural productivity. The future rise in temperature is very likely to reduce the productivity of traditional rain-fed crops like jowar, bajra and pulses, as well as irrigated cash crops like sugarcane, onion and maize. The rise in annual minimum temperature, particularly during the winter season, may adversely affect wheat productivity,” Todmal added.

Simultaneously, a significant increase in the monsoon rainfall, particularly over Vidarbha and Western Ghats, may also increase the rate of leaching (nitrates) in soil and adversely impact the decomposition of organic matter due to water saturation. A combination of higher temperatures and increase in rainfall may also threaten agricultural productivity by catalysing an increase in fungal diseases and bacterial leaf-blight, the study notes.

Future warming (up to at least 2.5 degrees Celsius) and increased rainfall (leading to more atmospheric and surface moisture) over Maharashtra is “inevitable” and has the potential to “negatively affect the productivity of agricultural food grains as well as cash crops”, the study concluded.

The findings of this study found resonance among independent experts.

“Under the circumstances presented in the study, temperature variations may marginally affect the productivity of principle crops like sugarcane, rice, sorghum and millet. However, it may have some major effect on wheat productivity,” said AN Ganeshamurthy, agriculture expert and emeritus scientist with the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) in Bengaluru.

Ganeshmurthy clarified that these losses may also be offset through appropriate interventions, such as furrow bed irrigation systems for crops like cotton and sorghum, which would help them escape the kind of surface flooding that is projected to occur.

Naman Gupta, a former climate change advisor to Maharashtra government who has reviewed the study, said these findings reaffirm the risks of climate change to valuable resources, such as food and water. “It is high time to integrate climate information in existing policies and programmes to ensure than impending risks can be minimised.” Such integration, Gupta said, is imperative not just in the sectors of agriculture and water, but also forestry, public health, infrastructure and disaster management.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
For representational purpose only. (FILE)
For representational purpose only. (FILE)
mumbai news

Personal Finance: Choosing the right kind of loan

By Abeer Ray
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Seeking a loan is not difficult. Taking the right loan, however, is what matters. Here’s a look at some of the different kinds of loans, and what you may need depending on your situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A combination of higher temperatures and increase in rainfall may also threaten agricultural productivity, the study states. (HT FILE)
A combination of higher temperatures and increase in rainfall may also threaten agricultural productivity, the study states. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Climate change likely to affect Maharashtra’s agricultural productivity: Study

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The study states about 80% of Maharashtra’s districts are expected to witness a rise in annual mean temperature (AMT) between 2033 and 2050. This will, in turn, affect water security and agro-climatic conditions, leading to diminished yields of sugarcane, pearl millet, wheat, rice and jowar among other crops.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I never had a stain on me in my 30-year-long political career,” Deshmukh had said in a function organised by Lokmat Group on March 19. (HT File)
“I never had a stain on me in my 30-year-long political career,” Deshmukh had said in a function organised by Lokmat Group on March 19. (HT File)
mumbai news

Maharashtra home minister faces his biggest challenge yet

By Pradip Kumar Maitra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:09 AM IST
As a home minister, he tabled the proposed ‘Shakti Act’ to curb violence against women and children in the Assembly on the first day of the winter session
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Police headquarters. (HT FILE)
Mumbai Police headquarters. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai Police get 1,150 complaints on grievance redressal day

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Police officers said they received 311 complaints and 391 non-cognisable complaints across the city on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ribeiro said, “Nobody has approached me and if they do, I will certainly not accept it. I would not like to touch this murky situation where money and encounters are involved.” (HT File)
Ribeiro said, “Nobody has approached me and if they do, I will certainly not accept it. I would not like to touch this murky situation where money and encounters are involved.” (HT File)
mumbai news

Vaze-Deshmukh row: Won’t touch murky case, says former Mumbai Police officer

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:05 AM IST
The comment came after Sharad Pawar recommended that Uddhav Thackeray could entrust the responsibility of carrying out a probe into the allegations against Anil Deshmukh to Julio Ribeiro
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arthur Road jail (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Arthur Road jail (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra prison dept starts vaccination for inmates at Arthur Road Jail

By Faisal Tandel, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Maharashtra prison department has started Covid-19 vaccination drive for the inmates at Arthur Road Jail or Mumbai Central Prison
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the peak of fight against Covid-19 last year, Maharashtra had requested for nurses to be brought down from Kerala to help in state hospitals. (HT FILE)
In the peak of fight against Covid-19 last year, Maharashtra had requested for nurses to be brought down from Kerala to help in state hospitals. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Amid high demand for nurses, courses see many vacant seats

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Experts says courses other than medical and dental given secondary treatment; highlight the need for nurses amid pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(PTI)
(PTI)
mumbai news

6.76 million Indians brought back through Vande Bharat Mission

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:00 AM IST
The government launched the VBM in early May last year to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to travel restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses media on the allegations made against state home minister Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police commissioner, on Sunday. (PTI)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses media on the allegations made against state home minister Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police commissioner, on Sunday. (PTI)
mumbai news

Vaze-Deshmukh row: Maharashtra govt may announce probe into allegations

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:58 AM IST
While Sharad Pawar suggested Julio Ribeiro’s name, he has refused; state may now look for other officers; Oppn says home minister should resign first
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Deshmukh (HT PHOTO)
Anil Deshmukh (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

No need for Anil Deshmukh to resign, decides NCP

By Surendra P Gangan and Shailesh Gaikwad, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:58 AM IST
Emerging out of a three-hour long meeting, state NCP chief Jayant Patil said that it was decided that there was no need for Deshmukh to resign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Man accused of raping minor gets bail

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:57 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on March 17 granted bail to a 24-year-old Dombivli resident who was arrested on charges of raping a minor in 2018
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Petition in HC by Pune pet owners seeks quashing of order prohibiting pets on hills

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:56 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) directed the state forest department to respond to a writ petition filed by Pune residents who objected to the notice issued by the department in January 2021 whereby pet owners were refrained from taking pet dogs onto the city’s hills/tekdis
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Praful Gangurde/HT)
(Praful Gangurde/HT)
mumbai news

More than 30K Covid cases in Maharashtra

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:56 AM IST
The state on Sunday recorded its highest one-day spike with 30,535 new Covid-19 infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharpest 1-day Covid spike in Mumbai
Sharpest 1-day Covid spike in Mumbai
mumbai news

Sharpest 1-day Covid spike in Mumbai

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Mumbai on Sunday reported 3,779 Covid-19 cases, the highest number of infections reported in the city in a day since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier in the day, Pawar told reporters in Delhi that he would suggest Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to seek Ribeiros help to investigate the claims made by Singh.
Earlier in the day, Pawar told reporters in Delhi that he would suggest Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to seek Ribeiros help to investigate the claims made by Singh.
mumbai news

Ribeiro says unavailable, asks Pawar to probe Singh's claims

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:31 PM IST
Ribeiro is a former Mumbai police commissioner, who eventually became the chief of Gujarat and Punjab police and was later named India's ambassador to Romania.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP