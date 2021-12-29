Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai makes 7-day home quarantine, RT-PCR mandatory for UAE returnees amid Covid alarm
Mumbai makes 7-day home quarantine, RT-PCR mandatory for UAE returnees amid Covid alarm

In a late night statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the latest guideline will be effective from December 30 midnight.
Updated on Dec 29, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The civic body of Mumbai on Wednesday made it mandatory for all passengers, who are residents of the Maharashtra capital, coming from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to undergo seven-day home quarantine and an RT-PCR test on arrival.

In a late night statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the latest guideline will be effective from December 30 midnight.

“All international passengers on boarding the flight from the UAE, including Dubai, and who are residents of Mumbai shall undergo mandatory 7 days home quarantine after arriving in Mumbai,” the statement read. “On arrival RT-PCR shall be mandatory for all such passengers.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 53 of the 85 new cases of Omicron registered across the state. With this, Mumbai’s Omicron tally touched 137, while the statewide the figures stand at 252. 

At 2510, the country’s financial capital registered a massive spike in Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The tally is more than 80 per cent of the daily cases recorded in Mumbai a day ago at 1,333.

Wednesday, December 29, 2021
