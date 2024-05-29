 Dharavi garment factory fire leaves 6 injured | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Dharavi garment factory fire leaves 6 injured

ByHT Correspondent
May 29, 2024 08:08 AM IST

Mumbai: A level two fire broke out at a garment factory in Dharavi around 3:45am on Tuesday. It took over four hours to bring the blaze under control, and it was finally extinguished by 8:10am. Six people were injured, with three suffering burns ranging from 35% to 50%, and were subsequently taken to Sion Hospital.

Mumbai, India. May 28, 2024: Six employees of the garment factory were injured, with five sustaining burns after a fire broke out in a garment factory building in the Dharavi area of Mumbai early on Tuesday. May 28, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Among the injured, Sallauddin, 28, suffered burns covering 40% to 50% of his body, Amjad, 22, sustained 40% to 45% burns, and Saidul Rehman, 26, incurred burns ranging from 35% to 40%. All three were admitted to the hospital and are in stable condition. Two others, Salman Khan and Manoj, experienced burns of 8% to 10%, while Rafiq Ahmed, 26, sustained a hand injury and was discharged after treatment.

The garment factory, located on 90 Feet Road in Ashok Mill Compound, Dharavi, experienced a fire that was confined to the electric wiring, installations, garment stock, machinery, furniture, office records, and wooden materials within the commercial structure, which was partly three-storied and partly four-storied.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Dharavi garment factory fire leaves 6 injured
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
