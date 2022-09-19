Dharavi resident arrested for stealing at least 27 bicycles

Mumbai A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing 27 bicycles from Bandra, Khar, Shivaji-Park, Vile-Parle and Lamington Road areas. The police said that the accused had kept the stolen bicycles in Shetwadi area of Shahu Nagar when he was intercepted.

The police said on Saturday night they intercepted Raes Tavar Khan, 38, a resident of Dharavi. “We intercepted Khan as we found his movements to be suspicious. Upon interrogation, we found that he would steal bicycles. We recovered 27 stolen bicycles from him which were covered by a plastic sheet,” said Ashok Tubhe, senior police inspector of Shahu Nagar police station.

The police officer said that the accused stole 15 high-end bicycles, costing over ₹20,000 each. “We suspect that some of the stolen bicycles belong to the Dabbawalas, who are an integral part of the city and its identity. We are verifying the facts,” said Tubhe.

“We have written to all Dabbawalas who have lost several bicycles to check and visit the Shahu Nagar police station in Central Mumbai to find out if their lost bicycles have been recovered,” said Subhash Talekar, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association.

Talekar had written to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis after several Dabbawala complained of thefts of their bicycles from outside Borivali, Nalasopara, Bhayander, Kandivli and Vile Parle railway stations.

The police said that Khan was about to sell the stolen bicycles before which he was caught.