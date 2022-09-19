Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Dharavi resident arrested for stealing at least 27 bicycles

Dharavi resident arrested for stealing at least 27 bicycles

mumbai news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 07:52 PM IST

Mumbai A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing 27 bicycles from Bandra, Khar, Shivaji-Park, Vile-Parle and Lamington Road areas

The police officer said that the accused stole 15 high-end bicycles, costing over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 each (AFP)
The police officer said that the accused stole 15 high-end bicycles, costing over 20,000 each (AFP)
ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing 27 bicycles from Bandra, Khar, Shivaji-Park, Vile-Parle and Lamington Road areas. The police said that the accused had kept the stolen bicycles in Shetwadi area of Shahu Nagar when he was intercepted.

The police said on Saturday night they intercepted Raes Tavar Khan, 38, a resident of Dharavi. “We intercepted Khan as we found his movements to be suspicious. Upon interrogation, we found that he would steal bicycles. We recovered 27 stolen bicycles from him which were covered by a plastic sheet,” said Ashok Tubhe, senior police inspector of Shahu Nagar police station.

The police officer said that the accused stole 15 high-end bicycles, costing over 20,000 each. “We suspect that some of the stolen bicycles belong to the Dabbawalas, who are an integral part of the city and its identity. We are verifying the facts,” said Tubhe.

“We have written to all Dabbawalas who have lost several bicycles to check and visit the Shahu Nagar police station in Central Mumbai to find out if their lost bicycles have been recovered,” said Subhash Talekar, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association.

Talekar had written to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis after several Dabbawala complained of thefts of their bicycles from outside Borivali, Nalasopara, Bhayander, Kandivli and Vile Parle railway stations.

The police said that Khan was about to sell the stolen bicycles before which he was caught.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out