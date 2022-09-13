Digha station nears completion but Airoli-Kalwa elevated corridor to take three years
Although Digha station on the Central Line will be ready by the year-end, commuters will have to wait for at least three more years to have a smoother and faster travel to Navi Mumbai while avoiding the ever-congested Thane station
Although Digha station on the Central Line will be ready by the year-end, commuters will have to wait for at least three more years to have a smoother and faster travel to Navi Mumbai while avoiding the ever-congested Thane station. An elevated corridor connecting Digha with Airoli and Kalwa stations is still stuck in the land acquisition stage due to protests by project-affected people.
“The 8-km Airoli-Kalwa elevated rail corridor has been planned in two phases. In the first phase, the halt station of Digha that does not require land acquisition is nearing completion. While the booking office, an overhead water tank, and a retaining wall are ready, work on a bridge, subway, and platform shelter is likely to be completed by December,” an official from Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) said.
MRVC is executing the ₹476-crore corridor project under Mumbai Urban Transport Project III.
The phase 2 that covers land acquisition and resettlement and rehabilitation of project affected households (RRPAH) needs to be completed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA). Of the 2.55 hectares (ha) land in Kalwa and Airoli, 1.95 ha has been acquired and the acquisition of balance 0.60 ha is in an advanced stage.
For RRPAH, a baseline socioeconomic survey has been completed and a report submitted to MMRDA for rehabilitating 1,080 families. MMRDA has approved rental housing for 209 of them. But the verification of the remaining families has been held up because of the protests by the project-affected people.
“Once the land acquisition is completed and handed over to MRVC, work on the corridor can commence. It will take another three years from there,” the official said.
The Airoli-Kalwa link project will benefit lakhs of commuters travelling from Navi Mumbai as well as Thane and Kalyan. “The major benefit will be the decongestion of Thane station and seamless connectivity between Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai,” Sunil Udasi, MRVC’s chief public relations officer, said.
As there are many IT parks near Digha and Airoli, this station and the corridor will help office goers. “Thane station already has both suburban and passenger train traffic. It also helps connect the Trans Harbour and the Central Line with a daily footfall of over 3.5 lakh. If even a lakh of commuters opt for the Airoli-Kalwa route it will help decongest the station,” Nandkumar Deshmukh, president, Federation of Railway Passenger Associations, said.
The project will also be a blessing to those residing within the precincts of Digha station who travel all the way to Airoli or Thane to board a local train. It is after six years that a new station is coming up on the Central Line.
-
Ahead of festive season, UP Police's meeting focuses on 10 key areas
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday held a video conference at its headquarters in Lucknow to review the overall law and order situation in the state, in addition to making preparations in view of the upcoming festivals. The conference was organised by the director general of police for Uttar Pradesh and involved several top officials, including the principal secretary of home, ADG LO (law and order) and ADG crime, among others.
-
Political parties point out uneven distribution of population in new wards
New Delhi: Political parties, former councillors and resident welfare associations on Tuesday said the delimitation commission has introduced large scale variations in terms of division of the population and areas across 250 wards -- a step they say will lead to confusion among the general public and disparate distribution of development resources. According to the 2011 Census, Delhi's population was 16,418,663, which formed the basis for division of wards across assembly constituencies.
-
After two-year break, Ramlila festivities to make a grand comeback to Red Fort lawns
Ramlia celebrations are all set to make a comeback on a grand scale this year, after two years of subdued festivities on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. Luv Kush Ramlila organising committees across the city have already started preparations for celebrations that will kick off by the end of the month and end on Dussehra on October 5. While several known political faces are regular actors in Luv Kush Ramlila, new entrants will mark their presence this year.
-
Automated waste treatment facility becomes operational in Greater Noida
The automated waste plant at Greater Noida's integrated Industrial Township became operational today after it was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday. The facility connects all manufacturing units to collect, segregate and treat waste. Six manufacturing units have set up their plants in this township so far. The Industrial Township is part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor being developed by Mumbai-based developer Shapoorji Pallonji.
-
U.P.: Limited jobs for women at govt employment fairs in Prayagraj
Employment fairs being organised by the regional employment office, Prayagraj, seem to be failing to provide adequate job opportunities to the fairer sex. Records of the regional employment office show that since April 2022, 11 job fairs have been organised in Prayagraj in which 4,426 unemployed people with qualifications ranging from high school to ITI diploma have succeeded in bagging jobs. Even officials of the regional employment office, Prayagraj, say so.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics