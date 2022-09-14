Dumper on Coastal Road duty takes illegal U-turn, crushes biker
Mumbai A 22-year-old biker came under the wheels of a dumper that was supplying material for the Coastal Road project on Tuesday evening. The police said that the overloaded dumper took an illegal U-turn, crushing the man.
Prafful Sanjay Bhosale, 22, a resident of Gautami Mata Nagar in Worli, was returning home after meeting friends when a dumper suddenly took a U-turn on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan road at Worli as it was carrying gravel for the coastal road project and was on contractual duty.
“Due to the sudden U-turn, Bhosale directly came under the front wheel of the dumper,” said a police officer from Worli police station. He was rushed to B Y L Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central and was declared dead on arrival due to severe blood loss.
“We have registered a case for rash driving or riding on a public way, causing death by negligence and also under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act for driving dangerously, fleeing from the spot and not giving medical treatment to the injured and not informing the police and driving vehicle exceeding permissible weight against the dumper driver,” said Anil Koli, senior police inspector of Worli police station.
The police said that they have detained the driver and the procedure for his arrest was going on. Bhosale was working as D&J operator, said Sandeep Kharat, a local from Worli. Kharat said they met the coastal road authorities and had a meeting with them.
“The authorities need to take more care while the heavy vehicles enter and exit the project site and merge in traffic on main arterial roads. The dumper in question was supposed to enter the coastal road project gate for which it took a U-turn illegally,” said Sunil Dhome, another resident from the area.
Dhome said Bhosale was of very friendly nature and well-known in the locality and therefore several persons had gathered for his last rites.
Matheran’s toy train regains its popularity
Mumbai: The toy train shuttle service from Matheran to Aman Lodge is regaining its popularity after the pandemic among tourists. In the last five months, this shuttle service has ferried more than 1.54 lakh passengers and earned revenue of ₹1.13 crore. Central Railway now plans to extend shuttle services till Neral. In 2020, the services of the toy train were discontinued due to the impact of cyclone Nisarg.
Probe against city firm: ED seizes gold, silver worth ₹47.76 crore
The Enforcement Directorate has seized 91.5 kg gold and 340 kg silver, collectively worth ₹47.76 crore, after carrying out searches at four premises belonging to M/s Raksha Bullion and M/s Classic Marbles. The agency is probing the money-laundering charges against M/s Parekh Aluminex Limited, a Mumbai-based company engaged in manufacturing aluminum foil containers and storage aluminum containers. During the course of raid, keys to private lockers were found on the premises of M/s Raksha Bullion.
Uttar Pradesh: All paramedical institutes set to be geo-tagged
With the aim to check frauds at hospitals, State Medical Faculty has decided that all healthcare facilities attached to para-medical institutes be geo-tagged. Remote Sensing Application Centre in the city will be contacted for the same, said the secretary of SMF, professor Alok Kumar—a statutory body that monitors the conduct of para-medical institutes in the state. Hospitals of para-medical institutes are often not on the same campus.
Two childhood friends die by suicide within an hour in Pune
Pune: Two childhood friends, aged 19 years, allegedly died by suicide at the same locality in Hadapsar, officials said on Wednesday morning. The incidents took place on Tuesday evening in Shewalwadi. Hadapsar police station incharge Arvind Gokule said that one of the deceased was found dead at the residence at 7 pm on Tuesday. The second deceased suffered head injuries, which caused her death. Gokule said that no suicide note was found.
Amid rains, Pune residents complain of unattended garbage
The Shivajinagar residents have complained that garbage near KK Market–Bibwewadi stretch and Metro construction site in Shivajinagar often remain unattended. Sanjeev Jawale of Narveer Tanajiwadi area, said, “I complained to Pune Municipal Corporation about garbage in front of my house. The cleaners came and cleared the spot only once. The ward officers should take steps to keep the area clean as filth causes foul smell and breeding of mosquitoes and insects near my neighbourhood.”
