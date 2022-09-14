Dumper on Coastal Road duty takes illegal U-turn, crushes biker

Mumbai A 22-year-old biker came under the wheels of a dumper that was supplying material for the Coastal Road project on Tuesday evening. The police said that the overloaded dumper took an illegal U-turn, crushing the man.

Prafful Sanjay Bhosale, 22, a resident of Gautami Mata Nagar in Worli, was returning home after meeting friends when a dumper suddenly took a U-turn on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan road at Worli as it was carrying gravel for the coastal road project and was on contractual duty.

“Due to the sudden U-turn, Bhosale directly came under the front wheel of the dumper,” said a police officer from Worli police station. He was rushed to B Y L Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central and was declared dead on arrival due to severe blood loss.

“We have registered a case for rash driving or riding on a public way, causing death by negligence and also under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act for driving dangerously, fleeing from the spot and not giving medical treatment to the injured and not informing the police and driving vehicle exceeding permissible weight against the dumper driver,” said Anil Koli, senior police inspector of Worli police station.

The police said that they have detained the driver and the procedure for his arrest was going on. Bhosale was working as D&J operator, said Sandeep Kharat, a local from Worli. Kharat said they met the coastal road authorities and had a meeting with them.

“The authorities need to take more care while the heavy vehicles enter and exit the project site and merge in traffic on main arterial roads. The dumper in question was supposed to enter the coastal road project gate for which it took a U-turn illegally,” said Sunil Dhome, another resident from the area.

Dhome said Bhosale was of very friendly nature and well-known in the locality and therefore several persons had gathered for his last rites.