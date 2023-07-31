Education, healthcare now basic needs of common man: RSS chief

Thane: Along with roti, kapda, and makaan (Food, clothing and shelter), education and healthcare have become basic requirements of a common man and more education and medical facilities were the need of the hour, said Mohan Bhagwat, chief of Rashtriya Swaymsevak Sangh, at the inauguration of the cancer hospital in Thane on Sunday. Thane, India - July, 30, 2023: Foundation stone of Thane Cancer Hospital was laid on Sunday in Thane by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present on this occasion , in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on,Sunday, July, 30, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

Bhagwat laid the foundation for a 600-bed cancer hospital at the Global hospital in Balkum named after chief minister Eknath Shinde’s guru Anand Dighe.

Bhagwat along with spiritual leader Deepak Desai of Dada Bhagwan Foundation performed the rituals for the bhoomipujan in the presence of Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Hundreds of followers were also present.

The hospital is a collaboration between JITO Education and Medical Trust, Tata Memorial Hospital, and Thane Municipal Corporation, initiated by Shinde’s close aide and realtor Ajay Ashar of Ashar Group.

“I was in Guwahati yesterday, and tomorrow, I have to be in Bhubaneswar. The only reason for this detour to Thane is that the cancer hospital is well-intentioned for the genuine public good,” Bhagwat said.

He said the war against Covid was won also because all members of the society stood up and fought against it.

Bhagwat said India can become one of the leading countries in the world by the time it celebrates a centenary of independence if people believe in and work towards it. He assured the CM that if required, the RSS swayamsevaks would be happy to contribute to the cancer hospital.

“I have seen my guru, Anand Dighe, work for the weaker sections and helping the poor. The cancer hospital named after him will be Dighe’s living memorial, and this is one of the happiest moments of my life,” said Shinde.

Dighe’s sister was also present at the ceremony. Shinde said the cancer hospital plot was initially an incubation centre, which was converted into a 1,200-bed Covid hospital at the peak of the pandemic and is now being converted into a cancer hospital.

Fadnavis said Anand Dighe was known as a leader who followed Balasaheb Thackeray’s advice of 80% public service and 20% politicking, and Shinde is also following in the footsteps of his guru.

Fadnavis said there is a sharp increase in number of cancer cases. There is a 25% increase in cancer incidence and a 20% increase in fatality.

“If one person is affected by cancer, their entire family is impacted by it, and due to expensive treatment, it causes a financial imbalance in the family. It is also appropriate that a temple be built next to the hospital to provide spiritual solace to the patients and their families,” he said.

Ashar, handpicked by Shinde to be a part of the state’s planning body Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), told HT, “The 600-bed hospital will also have dormitories to accommodate 600 patient relatives and have eight bunkers where chemotherapy can be given simultaneously to a large number of patients.”