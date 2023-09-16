FDA stops 1,900 litres of adulterated milk at check nakas

Mumbai: After several surprise visits to famous eateries in Mumbai, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) conducted a special drive to inspect milk packets coming into the city in the early hours of Friday and returned 1,900 litres of adulterated milk from check nakas. We had our on-the-spot testing machines with us. A total milk stock of 7.23 lakh litres was tested by taking 346 samples. Out of the analysed food samples, three samples were found to be of low quality, and one sample was adulterated. Out of the stocks inspected, 23 litres of milk was destroyed, and 1,900 litres were returned,” Shailesh Adhao, FDA Joint Commissioner (Food), said. (HT PHOTO)

The drive, for which all its food safety inspectors were roped in, was held at the five entry points/toll nakas – Dahisar, Mulund East and Mulund LBS, Airoli, and Mankhurd (Vashi) – after the FDA received a tip-off.

“We had received a tip-off of the milk being substandard and adulterated. Also, with the festive season starting, the demand for milk has gone up. In the past, we have seen that whenever the demand has gone up, the possibility of adulteration in the milk and its quality going down also increases,” a senior FDA official said.

Under this special inspection, the FDA’s food safety inspectors screened 204 milk-transporting vehicles. “We had our on-the-spot testing machines with us. A total milk stock of 7.23 lakh litres was tested by taking 346 samples. Out of the analysed food samples, three samples were found to be of low quality, and one sample was adulterated. Out of the stocks inspected, 23 litres of milk was destroyed, and 1,900 litres were returned,” Shailesh Adhao, FDA Joint Commissioner (Food), said.

Apart from milk, the FDA has also taken mawas and other sweets under its scanner for the special drive. “The main objective of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 is to provide wholesome, pure and safe food to the public. With the festive season starting, we aim to ensure food safety standards are maintained,” the officer said, adding that consumers should also be alert and can contact the FDA if the milk is substandard or adulterated.

According to the FDA, before buying milk, consumers should check the manufacturer’s name on the pouch, ensuring the MRP is visible along with the type of milk. “It should also mention the expiry date and FSSAI licence number. All the four corners of the pouch should be pointing outwards and the stitches should be zigzag and sealed,” the FDA official said.