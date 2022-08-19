Foreign national held at airport with cocaine worth ₹3.75 crore
Mumbai: Within 24 hours, the Customs department arrested a 50-year-old woman, a citizen of West African country- Sierra Leone, allegedly smuggling cocaine worth ₹3
Mumbai: Within 24 hours, the Customs department arrested a 50-year-old woman, a citizen of West African country- Sierra Leone, allegedly smuggling cocaine worth ₹3.75 crore and also seized 4.5 kg of gold worth nearly ₹2 crore from five passengers from Mumbai airport.
Based on a specific tip-off, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials of the Customs on Thursday evening intercepted the woman Bintu Janneh, near the arrival hall of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. She had concealed the contraband in her handbag and was supposed to deliver it to a person in Mumbai.
Examination of her handbag led to recovery of 500 grams of cocaine, said Customs officials.
She was detained and subjected to sustained questioning. During interrogation, she revealed that she hails from a poor family and was offered commission by an unknown person for delivering the consignment to his brother in Mumbai. The packet was handed over to her at Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia.
She, however, claimed that she had no idea about the person who was supposed to take delivery of the packet from her. Customs officers are trying to identify her associates.
After ascertaining her role as a carrier in the drug smuggling racket, Customs department on Friday booked her under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and put her under arrest. A holiday court has remanded her to 14-days judicial custody.
4.5kg gold worth ₹2-cr seized
The Customs department also seized 4.5 kg of gold worth nearly ₹2 crore from five passengers at the city airport on Wednesday. The passengers smuggled the gold using ingenious modus. According to Customs officers, on August 17, in three different cases three passengers were detained for smuggling gold by concealing the precious metal in the toilet and seats of Calicut-Mumbai flight, which had earlier landed from Sharjah. In two other cases, two passengers had smuggled the precious metal in the form of paste hidden inside clothes in their baggage. They had travelled by a Dubai-Mumbai flight. Customs officials are checking if there is a common link between the five accused.
-
No water supply in Pune city on August 25
There will be no water supply across the city on Thursday (August 25) as the Pune Municipal Corporation will carry out electrical and civil related works at various locations. Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, said, “PMC has planned meter installation, maintenance and water supply line connection works at many areas, including Parvati and Cantonment water treatment plants.” Areas getting water supply from Bhama Askhed dam will not be affected on Thursday.
-
Egged! Congress' Karnataka youth wing to send eggs to ministers as protest
After an egg was thrown at former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's convoy - while he was visiting Kodagu district - the Congress's youth wing has said it plans to organise a statewide protest against 'insulting acts' by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The party's youth wing president Mohammad Harris Nalapad said the plan was to send eggs to all ministers to register their disapproval.
-
Kaushambi acid attack: Mastermind, 6 others nabbed for injuring woman bank manager
Seven more people, allegedly involved in the acid attack on a woman bank manager in Charwa area of Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on August 8, were nabbed by the district police on Thursday. SP Kaushambi Hemraj Meena said among those arrested is a business correspondent named Ramchandra Pasi from the Sayd Sarawan branch of the national bank, where the woman manager too worked.
-
Prashant Kishor launches online poll on new Bihar govt headed by CM Nitish Kumar
Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor on Friday sought a feedback from Twitterati on the latest term in office of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with whom Kishor has had a long collaboration. “This is the sixth experiment (prayog) by Nitish Kumar in the last 10 years towards government formation. Do you think, this time, the people of Bihar stand to benefit?” , asked Kishor.
-
‘Sanctioned by CM’: BJP stings Nitish Kumar over Tej Pratap Yadav’s meeting row
Four days into the job, Bihar environment minister Tej Pratap Yadav landed into his first controversy on Friday after the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party red-flagged the presence of his brother-in-law Shailesh Kumar at an official review meeting. BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi promptly aimed at chief minister Nitish Kumar, who dumped the BJP and formed the government in a coalition with seven parties including the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics