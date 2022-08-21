Fraud uses BEST GM’s DP, texts employees to extort hefty amounts
Mumbai: The employees of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were in for a surprise after they received a ‘friendly text’ from their general manager Lokesh Chandra. After a few exchanges, the employees would realise that it is an attempt by a fraud to extort hefty amounts.
The WhatsApp number would have Chandra’s display picture and the modus-operandi would be an excuse that he is about to step into an important meeting and urgently require money.
The conversation will be friendly at first, after which, a message is sent that reads, “There is something I need you to do urgently as I am attending a crucial meeting with limited phone calls.” (sic). If the person responds actively, a request to send an amount to a client on an urgent basis within 30 minutes is made.
Upon learning what’s transpired, Lokesh Chandra has registered a complaint at Colaba police station against an unknown person for impersonating and conning people.
The Colaba police on Saturday registered an FIR in this matter and traced the mobile number to Kerala.
“Through an acquaintance, I came to know that they received a message asking for money from an unknown number that had my photo as the display picture. Gradually, more people started calling me and I received screenshots of those messages as well, so I approached the Colaba police and filed a complaint,” said Chandra.
“We have posted about such messages on social media and the official handle of BEST as well so that no one unknowingly falls into the trap,” added Chandra.
According to Colaba police, the number has been traced to a person in Kerala but further clarity is still awaited. “We are investigating further on this,” said a police official from Colaba police station.
U.P. at first place in water testing by women in rural areas
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh had achieved the first place in water sample testing by women in rural areas, officials said. “In 20,756 villages, U.P. women completed testing of 11, 97, 890 water samples. In the test done with the field test kit, 69,279 water samples were found to be contaminated. The Jal Shakti department has already taken the necessary action at 12,919 places,” officials said.
Waseem Amrohi: I’m more than happy to try direction and acting in one go
Learning everything on the way in Amrohi's two-decade long career, UPite Waseem Amrohi feels that now he has reached a stage when he can surely direct a feature film and plunge into acting as well. Having a close connect with Lucknow, he is scheduled to direct his feature film here. Amrohi has produced seven songs. Amrohi has been to city multiple times.
Two suffocated to death in Vrindavan’s Bankey Bihari temple
Agra Two people were killed due to heavy crowd pressure at Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan on Janmashtami during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. “Two devotees died of suffocation during 'Mangla Aarti' at Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. There was huge crowd on Janmashtami and besides those on the premises, many others thronged the lanes leading to the temple,” said SSP Mathura, Abhishek Yadav.
U.P. CM’s office releases list of best, worst performers in public grievances redressal
The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) chief minister's office has released the list of best and worst performers in public grievances redressal at the district, tehsil and police station levels for July, a government spokesperson said. As many as 591 reports were returned for not being satisfactory, said the spokesperson in a statement on Saturday. Among the 10 best performing tehsils, Sadar (Prayagraj) is on top. The worst performing police station is Basai Arela in Agra.
Cops bust e-hawala gang in Gurugram with alleged links to Pak, four suspects held
Police on Saturday arrested four members of a gang from Gurugram for allegedly threatening a Sohna-based businessman and demanding ₹5 lakh from him. Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime) said that the victim approached police, following which a case under Section 387 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sadar police station in Sohna. Sangwan said the suspects used voice over internet protocol (VoIP) calls to the victims and demanded protection money.
