Fraud uses BEST GM’s DP, texts employees to extort hefty amounts

Mumbai: The employees of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were in for a surprise after they received a ‘friendly text’ from their general manager Lokesh Chandra. After a few exchanges, the employees would realise that it is an attempt by a fraud to extort hefty amounts.

The WhatsApp number would have Chandra’s display picture and the modus-operandi would be an excuse that he is about to step into an important meeting and urgently require money.

The conversation will be friendly at first, after which, a message is sent that reads, “There is something I need you to do urgently as I am attending a crucial meeting with limited phone calls.” (sic). If the person responds actively, a request to send an amount to a client on an urgent basis within 30 minutes is made.

Upon learning what’s transpired, Lokesh Chandra has registered a complaint at Colaba police station against an unknown person for impersonating and conning people.

The Colaba police on Saturday registered an FIR in this matter and traced the mobile number to Kerala.

“Through an acquaintance, I came to know that they received a message asking for money from an unknown number that had my photo as the display picture. Gradually, more people started calling me and I received screenshots of those messages as well, so I approached the Colaba police and filed a complaint,” said Chandra.

“We have posted about such messages on social media and the official handle of BEST as well so that no one unknowingly falls into the trap,” added Chandra.

According to Colaba police, the number has been traced to a person in Kerala but further clarity is still awaited. “We are investigating further on this,” said a police official from Colaba police station.